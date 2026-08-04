Mary Rivera, Spider-Man: No Way Home Actress, Passes Away At 82

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds' grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, died at age 82.

Mary Rivera dies
Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Mary Rivera dies Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds' grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is no more.

  • She died on April 15 in Honolulu at age 82.

  • Mary suffered a stroke, and doctors warned the family that her condition was extremely serious.

Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds' (Jacob Batalon) grandmother in the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home, has passed away. She was 82. Mary died on April 15 in Honolulu and was later cremated.

A family member told TMZ that "Mary suffered a stroke and doctors warned the family her condition was extremely serious."

The relative said that doctors told them even if Mary came out of the coma, her prognosis would not be good. So, the family decided to remove her from life support.

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Mary Rivera obituary

A tribute on her obituary page reads, "Tita Mary, as my mentor and colleague, you will be missed tremendously. My deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go out to the Rivera family during this difficult time."

“Love you, miss you Nanay,” read another post “My memories with you are vast and long, beginning with you telling me to say: ‘Biva Marcos Lopez’ as a toddler, to three generations taking Cover Look photos, to saying goodbye. Imagining you watching us."

Mary Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; children Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera, and Angela Kelly; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

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Who was Mary Rivera?

She was born Mary Egida Rivera on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, to the late Vicente and Felicia Egida. She retired as a missionary for the church.

Mary was "very proud" to have received the opportunity to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon.

"Her family encouraged her to audition for the role, which ultimately became one of her proudest accomplishments," the family member said.

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Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It earned $1.91 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie also starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, and Marisa Tomei in significant roles.

Spider-Man's new film Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit screens worldwide on July 31. It was released in India on July 30 and is performing well at the box office.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon have reprised their respective roles.

The new film also starred Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, and Tramell Tillman.

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