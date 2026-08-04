Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Tendon Injury On Mysaa Set, Shares Health Update

She wrote, "I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.. 🤦🏻‍♀️💆🏻‍♀️But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher🙋🏻‍♀️🐒🤣) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!🤣🤣❤️ (sic)."