Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Hip Tendon Injury On Mysaa Set, Shares Health Update

Rashmika Mandanna suffered a hip injury while filming Mysaa.
She has now shared her health update in a heartfelt note.
The actress said the injuries are painful but assured fans that she is recovering.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered an injury while filming her upcoming film Mysaa. She has shared a health update with her fans after revealing that she is recovering from a serious hip injury. In the Instagram post, the actress explained the reason behind her absence from social media, assuring everyone that she is doing well. Along with the update, Rashmika also shared a series of candid pictures from her recovery journey at home. The post included cheerful selfies, delicious desserts, puzzle-solving sessions, adorable moments with her pets and gifts sent by her well-wishers.
Rashmika Mandanna shares health update
Rashmika said that she suffered three injuries back-to-back. She is recovering after a tendon in her right hip got detached during the shoot.
She wrote, "I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine.. 🤦🏻♀️💆🏻♀️But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher🙋🏻♀️🐒🤣) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!🤣🤣❤️ (sic)."
She said the injuries are painful but it’s not "unbearable" and asked everyone not to worry.
"You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af - freak accidents 🤷🏻♀️ what are the odds.🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all! 🐒💃🏻 I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them.. 😎 (sic)," she wrote further.
The Cocktail 2 actress also said that she is really trying not to put on weight as she is unable to work out or run for a while, and if she can't do that, she will become a "dessert monster."
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects
On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of films, including Mysaa, Ranabaali, Pushpa 3, Animal Park, and Rakka.