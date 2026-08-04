Assam Floods: Anupam Kher Urges Fans To Donate, Says 'Every Contribution Brings Hope'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The veteran actor said every contribution, regardless of its size, could bring hope to families struggling to rebuild their lives.

Assam Floods Donations
Assam Floods: Anupam Kher Appeals For Donations Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Anupam Kher urged donations for Assam floods through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

  • The veteran actor highlighted suffering faced by families, children and stranded animals alike.

  • Several film celebrities have extended support for Assam flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The devastating Assam floods have prompted actor Anupam Kher to appeal for public support, urging people to contribute to relief efforts for those affected by the disaster. Sharing an emotional video on social media, the veteran actor said the heartbreaking scenes from the flood-hit state had deeply moved him. He also encouraged people to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, stressing that every contribution, no matter how small, could make a meaningful difference.

Anupam Kher appeals for Assam flood relief

Sharing a video on Instagram, Anupam Kher spoke about the immense loss suffered by families across Assam. It was said by the actor that countless people had lost their homes, livelihoods and, in many cases, their loved ones. He also expressed concern for the plight of children, elderly people and animals caught in the disaster.

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It was further shared by Kher that while individuals may feel helpless during such tragedies, even a small act of kindness could ease the burden of an affected family. He added that every contribution had the potential to bring hope to a child and reassure a mother that she was not alone during the crisis.

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Actor urges donations to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

In the caption accompanying his post, Anupam described the flood situation as heartbreaking and extended his prayers to the people of Assam. He urged those who were financially able to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Assam, emphasising that the value of support lies not in the amount donated but in the intention behind it.

The actor also expressed gratitude to volunteers, rescue teams and everyone working tirelessly to help flood-affected communities. His appeal comes as several members of the film industry have voiced concern over the devastating floods and called for support for relief efforts across the state.

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The donation appeal has drawn widespread attention online, with many fans appreciating the actor's message of compassion and encouraging others to contribute towards rebuilding lives affected by the disaster.

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