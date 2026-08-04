HYBE's New Girl Group To Debut On August 24 With EP Tune & Play - All You Need To Know About The Seven-Member Band

HYBE's Tuide features seven multinational members from four different countries worldwide.
Debut EP Tune & Play explores harmony through multiple musical languages and cultures.
Tuide showcased all five songs during a special preview event before debut.
HYBE's newest girl group, Tuide, is preparing to make its official debut with a concept that celebrates diversity, music and global connection. Formed under HYBE's subsidiary label ABD, the seven-member act has already attracted attention with its multinational line-up and preview performances. Ahead of its official launch, the group introduced its members through striking visuals and a teaser that highlighted its multilingual identity.
Tuide introduces seven-member line-up and global concept
ABD recently unveiled the first official introduction photos and the video Introductions: WE TUIDE across the group's social media platforms. In the teaser, the members chant the group's name in Korean, English, Japanese and French over a minimalist soundtrack, reflecting the multilingual identity that forms the heart of the group's concept.
The members include Seohee, Seoyeon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Seah and Yi Hani, who come from South Korea, The United States, Britain and Japan. Born between 2006 and 2011, the members represent different cultural backgrounds that the label believes will help Tuide connect with music fans worldwide.
HYBE subsidiary ABD reveals debut EP and preview performances
According to ABD, the title of the debut EP, Tune & Play, represents the idea of bringing different musical languages together into one rhythm while celebrating the joy created through harmony. The agency also stated that the group's music is intended to transcend generational, cultural and linguistic boundaries.
Before the official debut, Tuide held a two-day Tuide Exclusive Preview [Playground] event at Layer Studio 11 in Seoul's Mapo District, where the members performed all five tracks from their debut EP live for the first time. Despite being largely unknown to the public, the performances reportedly received an enthusiastic response from attendees.
ABD, short for A Bold Dream, is HYBE's latest subsidiary label dedicated to girl groups and is led by executive producer Han Sung-soo, known for his work with Seventeen, TWS, IZ*ONE and After School. Tuide will officially debut with its first EP, Tune & Play, on August 24.