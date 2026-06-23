BTS Jungkook Stalking Case: Prison Term, Suspended Probation And Potential Deportation For Brazilian Fan

BTS Jungkook stalker sentenced after allegedly targeting singer repeatedly.
Woman reportedly rang doorbell 113 times and returned repeatedly.
Seoul court ruling could lead to deportation from South Korea.
BTS's Jungkook stalker case has reached a significant milestone after a Seoul court reportedly handed a prison sentence to a Brazilian woman accused of repeatedly stalking the singer. The woman, who allegedly rang Jungkook's doorbell more than 100 times and attempted to gain access to his property, has been found guilty of violating South Korea's Stalking Punishment Act. She could now face deportation proceedings depending on whether she challenges the ruling.
BTS Jungkook stalker sentenced after repeated visits to the singer's home
According to reports from South Korean media, a legal committee reviewed the matter and issued a sentence that includes one year in prison along with two years of suspended probation. The woman was reportedly charged after repeatedly visiting Jungkook's residence despite warnings from authorities.
Investigators alleged that she visited the BTS member's home several times, left letters and photographs at the property and continued returning even after police intervention.
Jungkook stalking case raises fresh safety concerns
Reports suggest the woman first appeared near Jungkook's residence in December last year. Authorities claimed she spent hours around the property and later returned, repeatedly ringing the doorbell. The situation escalated when she allegedly attempted to enter through a side gate by following a delivery worker.
Following the incident, restrictions were reportedly imposed preventing her from approaching within 100 metres of the property. Prosecutors later pursued stronger action after further alleged attempts to contact the singer.
The case has also renewed conversations about celebrity safety in South Korea, particularly within the K-pop industry where stalking incidents involving idols have become an ongoing concern.
The ruling was reportedly delivered after a hearing held on June 22. Unless an appeal is filed, the woman may face deportation from South Korea in addition to serving the court-imposed sentence.