This Week’s New K-Dramas: See You at Work Tomorrow!, Notes From The Last Row, Agent Kim Reactivated And Ongoing Hits

Korean drama fans have plenty to look forward to this week, with several highly anticipated titles arriving across major streaming platforms.
Alongside fresh premieres, several popular ongoing series continue to keep viewers invested with new developments and evolving storylines.
From romance and suspense to action and fantasy, this week's K-drama lineup offers something for every kind of viewer.
The new K-drama releases this week offer something for nearly every kind of viewer. After a relatively quiet period for fresh premieres, Korean television is back with suspense thrillers, workplace romances, action-packed revenge stories and beloved ongoing dramas. Whether you are looking for a gripping new series or catching up with fan-favourite shows, this week's lineup is packed with compelling options across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Viki.
New Korean dramas premiering this week:
1. Notes from the Last Row
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 26
Choi Min Sik and Choi Hyun Wook headline this intriguing suspense drama about an unsuccessful novelist and literature professor who becomes fascinated by a gifted but mysterious student sitting at the back of his classroom. What begins as mentorship gradually spirals into something far more dangerous, promising a tense psychological ride filled with secrets and obsession.
2. Agent Kim Reactivated
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 26
So Ji Sub returns to television in this action-packed revenge drama. He plays a former secret agent hiding behind the identity of an ordinary bank employee whose quiet life is shattered when his daughter disappears. Forced back into a violent world he left behind, he joins forces with fellow fathers on a desperate rescue mission.
3. See You at Work Tomorrow!
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 22
Workplace romance fans may want to keep an eye on this charming office rom-com. Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun star as two colleagues whose relationship begins with workplace clashes and misunderstandings before evolving into something much deeper. The series promises relatable career struggles, humour and slow-burn romance.
Ongoing K-dramas releasing new episodes this week:
4. Doctor on the Edge
Where to Watch: Disney+
New Episodes: June 22 and June 23
One of the most talked-about new dramas of the season continues its blend of healing romance and small-town storytelling. Lee Jae Wook stars as a doctor adjusting to life on a remote island, where unexpected connections and community challenges slowly reshape his outlook on life.
5. Pearl in Red
Where to Watch: Viki
New Episodes: June 22-25
Revenge remains the driving force behind this long-running thriller. Two women wronged by a powerful family continue their carefully planned mission to expose buried crimes and bring down those responsible. The escalating tension keeps viewers returning every week.
6. Love Class 3
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Viki, Channel K
New Episodes: June 25 and June 26
The popular BL campus romance continues following aspiring K-pop trainees whose professional ambitions become increasingly complicated by personal feelings. The series balances youthful romance, friendship and the pressures of chasing stardom.