Scandal Korean Movie Wraps Filming: Byun Yo Han, Esom Lead High-Stakes Family Succession Thriller

Scandal explores a deadly family succession battle within an illegal empire.
Byun Yo Han and Esom headline the ambitious Korean thriller.
The director spent over six years developing Scandal before filming was completed.
The upcoming Korean film Scandal has officially wrapped filming, marking a major milestone for one of the most anticipated Korean thrillers currently in production. Starring Byun Yo Han, Esom, Kim Jun Han and Kim Jong Soo, the film explores a ruthless battle for power within a family whose illegal business empire has survived for generations. With filming now complete, the cast and crew have begun sharing their reflections on the intense journey behind the project.
Scandal Plot: A Family Torn Apart By Power And Greed
At the centre of Scandal is the Yedong Kwon family, a powerful clan involved in a dangerous underground business. Chaos erupts after the death of the eldest grandson from the family's second branch, triggering a fierce struggle over who will become the next heir.
The film stars Byun Yo Han as Park Ki Tae, a man entrusted with handling the family's most difficult tasks. Esom plays Kwon So Hyun, the eldest daughter of the Kwon family, while Kim Jun Han takes on the role of Kwon Do Young, another key contender in the succession battle.
Byun Yo Han And Esom Reflect On Filming
Speaking after filming concluded, Byun Yo Han said that every scene was approached with intense focus and dedication. Esom also shared that maintaining the emotional connections between characters required constant concentration throughout the shoot.
Kim Jun Han noted that the cast and crew gave their absolute best to every scene, while Kim Jong Soo described feeling a mixture of satisfaction, relief and reflection after completing the project.
Director Kim Sun Kyung Looks Ahead
Director Kim Sun Kyung revealed that the story had been in development for more than six years. He stated that completing principal photography felt like seeing a long-held vision finally become reality.
While post-production is now underway, audiences will have to wait a little longer to witness the tense family drama unfold. Scandal is currently scheduled for release in 2027.