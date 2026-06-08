Kim Soo Hyun Comeback Confirmed After Legal Victory In Kim Sae Ron Case Twist

Kim Soo Hyun comeback begins after legal investigations reportedly cleared allegations.
Gold Medalist confirms actor's first domestic project after months away.
Digital evidence review reportedly found manipulated chats and AI audio.
Kim Soo Hyun's comeback is officially underway. According to Korean media reports, the actor is preparing to resume domestic activities in South Korea after months of controversy linked to allegations surrounding the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The development marks his first confirmed local engagement since the issue first emerged and led to significant scrutiny of his personal and professional life.
Kim Soo Hyun returns to work after legal developments
According to Hankook Ilbo, Kim Soo Hyun's agency Gold Medalist has confirmed that the actor will participate in a commercial shoot for a Philippine fashion brand in South Korea. The project will serve as his first official domestic activity since the controversy affected several endorsement deals and delayed planned projects.
The actor had largely remained out of the public eye while legal proceedings and investigations continued.
What happened in the controversy?
The controversy centred on allegations that Kim Soo Hyun had dated the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. His legal team consistently maintained that any relationship took place only between 2019 and 2020, after she had become an adult.
The actor subsequently filed criminal defamation complaints and a civil lawsuit seeking damages. According to reports, investigators later concluded that several pieces of digital evidence circulated online had been manipulated.
A statement from Gold Medalist said that gratitude was being extended to those who had supported the actor while the legal process unfolded. The agency also thanked investigative authorities for what was described as a fair and evidence-based review of the case.
Forensic findings and future projects
Reports state that police investigations examined chat logs and audio recordings circulated online. Authorities allegedly determined that some materials had been altered, while later digital analysis reportedly suggested that an audio recording had been generated using AI-based voice cloning technology.
The actor's return comes as fans continue awaiting updates on several projects, including the Disney+ series Knock-Off, which was previously placed on hold amid the controversy.
His first confirmed domestic schedule is expected to take place on July 14, signalling the beginning of a new chapter in his career.