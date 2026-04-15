K-Drama Releases This Week: Yumi’s Cells 3, Perfect Crown And More Worth Watching

5 K-drama releases this week, romance, thriller and slice-of-life genres.
Yumi’s Cells 3 leads returning favourites with fresh emotional storytelling.
Reverse and Phantom Lawyer add mystery-driven narratives to weekly binge list.
If you’ve been keeping up with K-drama releases this week, this slate feels quieter but sharper. Instead of overwhelming you with too many choices, it narrows things down to a few strong concepts. Romance gets a thoughtful upgrade, thrillers lean into memory and identity, and there’s even a show about filmmaking that hits closer to home.
What this really means is you’re not just bingeing for distraction. These are stories that linger a bit longer, whether through character or mood.
New K-Drama Releases This Week on OTT Platforms:
1. Yumi’s Cells 3
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: April 13
Yumi returns, older and slightly wiser, but still figuring out love. Now a successful writer, her emotional world is just as messy as before. The introduction of a new, rational love interest creates a quiet tension that feels real rather than dramatic.
2. Reverse
Where to Watch: Wavve
Release Date: April 17
Memory loss, a suspicious fiancé and a powerful family hiding secrets. This one builds tension through uncertainty. As the protagonist pieces together her past, every answer raises a new question, making it hard to fully trust anyone on screen.
3. Absolute Value of Romance
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: April 17
A high school student secretly writing a BL novel suddenly finds her fiction bleeding into reality. It’s playful, slightly chaotic and self-aware. The show doesn’t take itself too seriously, which works in its favour.
4. We Are All Trying Here
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 18
A struggling filmmaker meets a brutally honest producer, and somewhere between criticism and vulnerability, something shifts. The show captures creative anxiety in a way that feels uncomfortably accurate, especially if you’ve ever chased a story.
5. Perfect Crown
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 10
A royal setup with a modern twist. A prince and a disgraced heiress enter a contract marriage, but emotions complicate the arrangement. The show balances spectacle with softness, making it an easy watch that still holds attention.
What Should You Start With First
This week’s K-drama releases don’t compete for attention, they quietly hold it. Yumi’s Cells 3 offers comfort with growth, Reverse brings tension, and We Are All Trying Here feels personal in unexpected ways. It’s a lineup that works best when you follow your mood rather than the hype.