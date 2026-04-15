K-Drama Releases This Week: Yumi’s Cells 3, Perfect Crown And More Worth Watching

K-drama releases this week bring romance, mystery and slice-of-life storytelling together. From Yumi’s Cells 3 returning with a new chapter to Reverse adding a tense thriller edge, the lineup feels fresh and varied. Here’s a tight list of what deserves your next binge.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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K-Drama Releases This Week: Yumi’s Cells 3, Reverse & More Photo: IMDb
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • 5 K-drama releases this week, romance, thriller and slice-of-life genres.

  • Yumi’s Cells 3 leads returning favourites with fresh emotional storytelling.

  • Reverse and Phantom Lawyer add mystery-driven narratives to weekly binge list.

If you’ve been keeping up with K-drama releases this week, this slate feels quieter but sharper. Instead of overwhelming you with too many choices, it narrows things down to a few strong concepts. Romance gets a thoughtful upgrade, thrillers lean into memory and identity, and there’s even a show about filmmaking that hits closer to home.

What this really means is you’re not just bingeing for distraction. These are stories that linger a bit longer, whether through character or mood.

New K-Drama Releases This Week on OTT Platforms:

1. Yumi’s Cells 3

Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: April 13

Yumi returns, older and slightly wiser, but still figuring out love. Now a successful writer, her emotional world is just as messy as before. The introduction of a new, rational love interest creates a quiet tension that feels real rather than dramatic.

2. Reverse

Where to Watch: Wavve
Release Date: April 17

Memory loss, a suspicious fiancé and a powerful family hiding secrets. This one builds tension through uncertainty. As the protagonist pieces together her past, every answer raises a new question, making it hard to fully trust anyone on screen.

3. Absolute Value of Romance

Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: April 17

A high school student secretly writing a BL novel suddenly finds her fiction bleeding into reality. It’s playful, slightly chaotic and self-aware. The show doesn’t take itself too seriously, which works in its favour.

K-Drama Releases This Week: Climax, Still Shining and More on OTT - IMDb
K-Drama Releases This Week: Climax To Still Shining And More You Can’t Miss

BY Aishani Biswas

4. We Are All Trying Here

Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 18

A struggling filmmaker meets a brutally honest producer, and somewhere between criticism and vulnerability, something shifts. The show captures creative anxiety in a way that feels uncomfortably accurate, especially if you’ve ever chased a story.

5. Perfect Crown

Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 10

A royal setup with a modern twist. A prince and a disgraced heiress enter a contract marriage, but emotions complicate the arrangement. The show balances spectacle with softness, making it an easy watch that still holds attention.

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What Should You Start With First

This week’s K-drama releases don’t compete for attention, they quietly hold it. Yumi’s Cells 3 offers comfort with growth, Reverse brings tension, and We Are All Trying Here feels personal in unexpected ways. It’s a lineup that works best when you follow your mood rather than the hype.

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