OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Your Fault: London,The Voice of Hind Rajab and More Await

This week's OTT and theatrical releases bring together romance, mystery, and family entertainment across major platforms.
From returning fan favourites to intriguing new thrillers, there is plenty to add to your weekend watchlist.
Whether you prefer streaming at home or heading to the cinema, the coming days offer something for every kind of viewer.
The latest OTT releases this week offer something for every mood. There is a high-stakes political romance returning with a vengeance, a heartbreaking documentary that has already earned acclaim at Sundance and a fresh Harlan Coben mystery led by Sam Worthington. If you are planning your next binge session, the coming days deliver a balanced mix of Hindi, English and international titles across major streaming platforms, alongside two highly anticipated theatrical releases.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. André is an Idiot
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 17
Few documentaries arrive with as much emotional honesty as André is an Idiot. The Sundance-winning film follows San Francisco-based creative director André Ricciardi after he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis linked to a missed colonoscopy screening. Rather than dwelling solely on grief, the documentary captures André's irreverent humour, his deep love for his family and his determination to confront mortality on his own terms. It's a deeply moving portrait of resilience that stays with you long after the credits roll.
2. Your Fault: London
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: June 17
The second chapter in the English-language adaptation of Mercedes Ron's bestselling Culpables trilogy picks up with Noah and Nick facing the realities of adulthood. As Noah settles into life at Oxford and Nick becomes increasingly consumed by family business responsibilities, distance and new relationships begin to test their already fragile bond. Packed with longing, jealousy and emotional conflict, Your Fault: London promises another addictive dose of romance.
3. I Will Find You
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 18
Based on Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, I Will Find You stars Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his young son. Everything changes when he receives evidence suggesting the child may still be alive. Desperate for answers, David escapes prison and uncovers a web of secrets that threatens everyone connected to the case. If twist-filled thrillers are your thing, this one should move straight to the top of your watchlist.
4. Oasis
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 19
Set against the glamorous backdrop of an exclusive luxury resort in Tenerife, Oasis begins when a mysterious disappearance shatters what was supposed to be a carefree summer getaway. As guests become suspects and old secrets resurface, friendships and relationships begin to unravel. Stylish, suspenseful and packed with unexpected turns, the series blends sun-soaked escapism with a gripping mystery.
5. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: June 19
One of last year's surprise streaming hits returns with its power dynamics completely reversed. Kuldeep, once left heartbroken and humiliated, is now a politician wrestling with guilt and unresolved emotions. Shanvika, meanwhile, has transformed into a powerful figure driven by revenge. As their paths cross once again, the series shifts from romance to a high-stakes psychological battle where love, ambition and betrayal collide.
6. Voicemails for Isabelle
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 19
This heartfelt romantic drama follows Jill, an aspiring pastry chef struggling to cope with the loss of her younger sister, Isabelle. To keep her memory alive, Jill leaves voicemails on Isabelle's old number, unaware that it now belongs to a stranger named Wes. As he listens to her messages, an unexpected connection begins to form. Balancing humour with grief, Voicemails for Isabelle looks set to become one of the week's most touching releases.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
7. Cocktail 2
Where to watch: In cinemas
Release date: June 19
More than a decade after the original film became a cult favourite, Cocktail 2 returns with a fresh cast and a contemporary take on modern relationships. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in a story that explores friendship, romance and emotional complications against a stylish, globe-trotting backdrop. While details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, expectations are high for this spiritual successor to the 2012 hit.
8. Toy Story 5
Where to watch: In cinemas
Release date: June 19
Woody, Buzz and the gang return for another adventure in Pixar's beloved animated franchise. This time, the story reportedly explores the growing influence of technology in children's lives and what it means for toys trying to hold on to their place in an increasingly digital world. Combining nostalgia with heartfelt storytelling, Toy Story 5 is shaping up to be one of the biggest family releases of the season.
9. The Voice of Hind Rajab
Where to watch: In cinemas
Release date: June 19
One of this week's most talked-about theatrical releases, The Voice of Hind Rajab arrives in Indian cinemas after months of uncertainty. Based on the true story of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed during the conflict in Gaza, the film traces the events surrounding her final hours and the international outcry that followed. Originally slated for a March release, the film was delayed after awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following the issuance of its censor certificate, the Oscar-nominated drama is now set to reach audiences across India. Acquired for distribution in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Afghanistan and Bangladesh by Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, the film has already generated significant global attention for its sensitive portrayal of a devastating real-life tragedy.