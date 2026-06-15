OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Your Fault: London,The Voice of Hind Rajab and More Await

One of this week's most talked-about theatrical releases, The Voice of Hind Rajab arrives in Indian cinemas after months of uncertainty. Based on the true story of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed during the conflict in Gaza, the film traces the events surrounding her final hours and the international outcry that followed. Originally slated for a March release, the film was delayed after awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following the issuance of its censor certificate, the Oscar-nominated drama is now set to reach audiences across India. Acquired for distribution in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Afghanistan and Bangladesh by Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, the film has already generated significant global attention for its sensitive portrayal of a devastating real-life tragedy.