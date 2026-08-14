Partition In Bollywood | What Eight Decades Of Cinema Reveal About Memory

Can we look at it honestly?

This is the harder question underneath all the others. Under the reasonable, often well-meant instinct to preserve some working relationship between India and Pakistan, certain memories have proven more convenient to tell than others. Violence inflicted by one's own community tends to arrive on screen softened, explained away or simply absent, while violence suffered by one's own community is rendered in full. Even a well-regarded biopic like Bhag Milkha Bhag leans on this asymmetry, presenting Sikh suffering with clarity while offering little space for the reverse. None of this is an argument for false balance, or for treating every act of violence during Partition as morally equivalent regardless of context. It is a narrower question: can a society claim to have genuinely reckoned with an event if its popular culture remains comfortable only with the half of the story that confirms what it already believed before the film began?