Partition In Bollywood | What Eight Decades Of Cinema Reveal About Memory

Bollywood keeps retelling 1947, but the story shifts with each era, from intimate family loss to nationalist triumph to sharper India-Pakistan hostility.
Whose pain gets remembered stays uneven; women's trauma is often sidelined, and "our side's" violence is usually softened.
Filmmakers have drifted further from the event; early directors lived through Partition; today's know it only secondhand.
There are years in Indian history that seem to grow more distant with time. 1947 is not one of them. Nearly eight decades have passed since India and Pakistan were born out of Partition, and yet the year keeps finding its way back into our conversations, our politics, our family histories and, most persistently, our films. A generation that lived through it is disappearing, while another has grown up knowing Partition mostly through stories told at home, photographs of people who left Lahore, Delhi, Punjab or Dhaka, abandoned houses, railway journeys and films. The strange thing is that although our distance from 1947 has increased, our emotional relationship with it has never entirely settled.
This Independence Day, two films about 1947 are competing for the same audience. Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has already opened, built entirely around the emotional weather of Partition. Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan's banner and starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta, releases on 14 August, timed almost too neatly to the day itself. Seventy-nine years have passed since the border was drawn. Most Indians alive today were born after it happened. And yet here we are again, buying tickets to watch it happen once more.
That is the strange fact this essay wants to sit with. Partition is not simply an event Bollywood keeps returning to out of habit or nostalgia. It is a wound that cinema keeps checking, the way a tongue keeps returning to a broken tooth. The question worth asking is not whether these films are good or bad, faithful or exaggerated. It is what the way we keep telling this story says about what we have actually processed, and what we have merely repeated.
The Partition of ordinary people
The earliest Partition films were made by people who did not need research to understand loss. Lahore (1949), one of the first Hindi films to touch the subject, told the story of two childhood sweethearts separated by the new border. Yash Chopra, whose family fled Lahore as riots broke out around his brother's fledgling film career, made Dhool Ka Phool in 1959, about a Muslim man raising an abandoned Hindu child, and followed it two years later with the far more pointed Dharamputra, about a boy raised Hindu who grows into a man hostile to the very community he was born into.
Ritwik Ghatak, working in Bengali cinema during the same period, built an entire body of work—Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, Subarnarekha—around displacement and the impossibility of ever really arriving anywhere after Partition.
But it was M.S. Sathyu's Garam Hava in 1973 that became the template most people still reach for. Balraj Sahni, who had lived through Partition himself, played Salim Mirza, an Agra shoe manufacturer weighing whether to leave for Pakistan. At the same time, his own country grows suspicious of him for staying. There is no villain in the conventional sense.
There is only a slow, accumulating loss of home, business, family and standing, told at the pace of an ordinary life falling apart. Govind Nihalani's Tamas (1988), written by Bhisham Sahni, another survivor, went further into the mechanics of how a mixed community turns on itself, block by block, rumour by rumour. Later films such as Pinjar (2003), based on Amrita Pritam's novel, and Khamosh Pani (2004), made across the border by the Pakistani director Sabiha Sumar, kept this register alive by staying close to individual women rebuilding lives after abduction and violence rather than to the drawing of borders themselves.
What unites this early run of films is scale. The camera stays at eye level. Partition here is something that happens to a family, a street, a shop, rather than to a map of arbitrary lines drawn by people who had no stake in the future of this land.
When Partition became nationalism
Somewhere between the early 1990s and 2001, the emotional centre of gravity shifted. Mani Ratnam's Roja (1992) and Bombay (1995) had already begun filtering communal conflict through the lens of religious identity rather than shared civic life.
Then, in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha arrived and rewrote the commercial rules entirely. Released the same year as Lagaan, which went on to earn international acclaim and an Oscar nomination, Gadar quietly beat it at the domestic box office, eventually becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film in ticketing history at the time.
Gadar is still, technically, a Partition film. Tara Singh crosses back into Pakistan for the woman he loves. But the film's emotional instrument is not grief; it is triumph. Some critics have argued that the film mistakes the spectacle of nationalism for the experience of Partition, asking audiences to cheer a hero's physical strength rather than sit with the moral weight of what Partition cost.
Whether or not one accepts that reading in full, it is hard to dispute that Gadar's enormous success told the Hindi film industry something important: that a Partition story built around one unbreakable man defeating a hostile Pakistan would sell far more tickets than a Partition story built around a family quietly falling apart. Commercial cinema learned that lesson quickly and rarely unlearned it.
From Partition to Pakistan
By the time Border (1997) and LOC Kargil (2003) arrived, the subject had already begun drifting from Partition itself towards the ongoing India-Pakistan relationship it produced. Films such as Sarfarosh (1999) and Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002) folded contemporary anxieties about cross-border militancy directly into their plots. This was not accidental. India and Pakistan had just tested nuclear weapons within weeks of each other and fought a war in Kargil. Cinema was responding by intertwining history to give a voice for the live political present.
The Mumbai attacks of 26 November 2008 mark a genuine turning point, though perhaps not in the way it is usually described. The change was not simply that Bollywood grew more hostile towards Pakistan. It was that the antagonist's shape changed. Films such as Agent Vinod (2012) began showing peace efforts between the two countries being sabotaged by radical factions rather than by the Pakistani state as a whole, a more precise villain than the blanket hostility of earlier decades.
It is worth asking honestly whether this hardening came mainly from domestic politics, as is often assumed, or from something more direct: a sequence of real attacks, from 26/11 through Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama, that reshaped how ordinary audiences actually felt before any film reached a script stage. Cinema, on this account, was less the author of public sentiment than its mirror, arriving after the feeling had already hardened on the ground.
That mirror has kept moving. Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Raazi tried, with real success, to hold both compassion and conflict together. Films like Uri and The Kashmir Files did not attempt that balance, and did not pretend to. Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, drew accusations of Islamophobia from some quarters and defences from others, who pointed to real events such as the IC-814 hijacking and the Peshawar school massacre as justification for its harder edge. Whatever one's view of any single film in that list, the pattern across two decades is clear enough: the enemy on screen has grown more specific and more armed, and correspondingly less human.
Whose trauma gets remembered
Partition was never suffered equally. Those with money, education or family already settled across the new border could leave in relative safety. Those without either option were simply caught in it, on trains, on foot, in villages that emptied overnight. Garam Hava and Tamas understood this instinctively, because their makers had lived close enough to that reality to know it was not a story about political leaders at all. It is worth asking how much contemporary Partition cinema, made on considerably larger budgets and built around recognisable stars, still has the patience for that same scale of ordinary life, or whether the poorer, more anonymous experience of 1947 has quietly become background texture for bigger, more heroic plots.
Women's experience of Partition raises a related question. An estimated seventy-five thousand to a hundred thousand women were abducted, raped or killed during the displacement, according to historical estimates, and Urvashi Butalia's landmark oral history The Other Side of Silence remains the fullest record of what those women actually carried afterwards. Pinjar is one of the few mainstream Hindi films to place a woman's interior experience of that violence at its centre, rather than using her as a symbol.
Compare that to Veer-Zaara or Main Hoon Na, where women largely function as bridges towards reconciliation between the two nations rather than as people with grief of their own. The pattern is not unique to Partition cinema, but Partition cinema makes it unusually visible, because the historical stakes for women were so much higher than the symbolic role most films eventually gave them.
Can we look at it honestly?
This is the harder question underneath all the others. Under the reasonable, often well-meant instinct to preserve some working relationship between India and Pakistan, certain memories have proven more convenient to tell than others. Violence inflicted by one's own community tends to arrive on screen softened, explained away or simply absent, while violence suffered by one's own community is rendered in full. Even a well-regarded biopic like Bhag Milkha Bhag leans on this asymmetry, presenting Sikh suffering with clarity while offering little space for the reverse. None of this is an argument for false balance, or for treating every act of violence during Partition as morally equivalent regardless of context. It is a narrower question: can a society claim to have genuinely reckoned with an event if its popular culture remains comfortable only with the half of the story that confirms what it already believed before the film began?
There is a difference between remembering an event and understanding it. India remembers Partition every August, formally and informally, in speeches, documentaries and now in two big films releasing in the same month. Whether that annual remembering has actually deepened understanding, or simply repeated a familiar emotional shape, is a fair question to leave open rather than answer with certainty.
The filmmakers and the memory they inherited
It matters, too, who is telling these stories and from how far away. Balraj Sahni and Bhisham Sahni had lived through Partition before they made art about it. Yash Chopra's own family had fled Lahore under threat. Their proximity to the event shows in the work's texture and its reluctance to simplify. Deepa Mehta, working from Bapsi Sidhwa's novel for 1947: Earth, approached the subject from the outside, as a member of the diaspora looking back. Sabiha Sumar made Khamosh Pani entirely in Pakistan, which shaped a film noticeably more interested in a single woman's private reckoning than in national vindication.
By contrast, the generation of filmmakers working from the 1990s onward largely had no direct memory of 1947 to draw on. What they inherited instead was memory at one remove: family stories, political rhetoric, other films, the atmosphere of whatever decade they grew up in. That does not automatically make their work less honest. But it does help explain why Partition, once a private inheritance passed down within specific households, gradually became a public symbol, shaped by whatever political mood happened to be prevailing when a script went into production.
Imtiaz Ali, born in Jamshedpur decades after Partition, returning to the subject now in 2026, is himself evidence of how far the memory has travelled from the people who actually lived it, and how much still compels a filmmaker with no personal claim on the event to keep telling it anyway.
Where this leaves us
Two Partition films are in cinemas as this is written, one already released and one arriving on Independence Day itself. Neither fact resolves the question this essay opened with. If anything, the sheer persistence of the subject, eight decades on, in an industry driven mostly by commercial instinct rather than historical duty, suggests the wound has never quite finished becoming history. What changes from decade to decade is not whether India remembers 1947. It is which parts of 1947 each decade can bear.
The question worth carrying out of the cinema this August is no longer only what happened in 1947. It is what, in each retelling, we have chosen to keep, what we have chosen to leave outside the frame and why that choice keeps shifting while the year on the calendar stays the same.