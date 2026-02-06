Ritwik Ghatak Death Anniversary | Absence Is The New Presence: A Site-specific Exhibition

Subarnarekha as Past.Indefinite, by Nilanjan Karmakar and Sovan Tarafdar, unfolds through multiple spatial explorations in a photo-documentary mode. The first examines Cooper’s Camp in Ranaghat—arguably the oldest refugee camp in the subcontinent—focusing on a house where women like Bagdi Bou were once confined. The second recreates Kali, the terrible mother, with Dhaneshwar Bairagyo as Kali and Oishini Dey as the child, staged in Orgram near Gushkara—an abandoned British airstrip whose runway remains eerily intact. The third reflects on the river Subarnarekha itself, observing how little has changed in the lives around it, apart from the intrusion of mobile phones. A fourth intervention presents a hanging door marked with a patch of red—an eternal site of interrogation. It recalls the moment when Ishwar pushes open the door to discover Sita standing on the other side, posing the unresolved question: to open the door, or to turn away?