Column | We Must Strive to Be a Vishwa Guru in Global Cinema: Subhash Ghai

Our commercial cinema today is defined by cosmetic entertainment and musicals. It is still a long way from dominating international cinema because we hardly produce films with a global perspective.
We can be happy that our films like Dhurandhar and Ramayana have created a buzz in the international markets today. But how many of us are ready to win this title of Vishwa Guru through cinema?
The solution is obvious. We have to educate our new generation to connect with and develop an understanding of Indian spiritual, cultural and human philosophy. This can become the basis for intellectual exports that may make India a soft power in the world. But most importantly, we need to change our perspectives on education with new technologies and methodologies.
We have thousands of stories yet to be told and so much talent yet to be explored. I am happy that at least our society, media and the government have started talking about the orange economy and about developing India as a soft power. It may take some time, but it is never too late.
It is very inspiring to know our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India Vishwa Guru by developing our soft power. But this vision needs a time period and political will, along with the grooming of a new generation with such perspectives and creative minds through educational methodology.
I remember how, in my childhood, I was introduced to Christianity through two big films, The Ten Commandments and Ben-Hur, and also The Sound of Music. Through these films, I could understand their morals and ideology. The Ten Commandments did wonders at the box office and introduced the West to the rest of the Eastern world.
If we have great messengers like Krishna, the Buddha, Mahavira and Rama and so many stories yet to be told on the big screen, we should take them to the rest of the world with the sensibility for international audiences to appreciate them.
Richard Attenborough, a British director, introduced Mahatma Gandhi to the rest of the world. I could see the big impact it had on Western audiences. So we can make such films to communicate our basic culture, philosophy and intellectualism in depth.
We are an epical people and our epics are still ahead in human philosophy, especially in spirituality and enlightenment for the peace of the world. That is where soft power works for any country.
The National Film Development Cooperation was formed with the same vision and objectives: to promote our rich cinema and introduce our country, not only through issues of poverty but also through the strengths that India possesses internally, like Gandhi and the visions of today’s leaders.
Indian institutions, private companies and the government should support film studies at various platforms for our children.
I think the government must think again about building a separate department for cinema and creative arts in the Ministry of Culture, under an advisory board of veteran filmmakers from the art and commercial sectors with practical experience. It should also allocate more funds to achieve these targets.
Our new generation is intelligent, well-versed, knowledgeable and understands India’s strength better today. They need platforms like specific film schools, institutions, government agencies and the corporate world to invest in them.
We should not be happy with the limits of the Oscars and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. If we want to be Vishwa Guru, our ambition has to be larger.
Here comes the power of storytelling in our filmmakers. We need to educate, train and elevate younger talent with our ancient stories. That is why I insist that Indian institutions, private companies and the government support film studies at various platforms for our children.
Let our corporate social responsibility model take initiatives and participate to make our stories with a global perspective. We have talent in abundance, though it remains arrested within our own market at present.
Filmmaking is a business of creative arts and technology, and every business company wants a profit on its investment. Hence, their audience must be ready to appreciate our films worldwide before we wish to reach the non-Indian audience. So we must show the results in returns too in the global market, along with our wish to win awards at various international film festivals.
At Whistling Woods International institute, we allow our students to choose their path by understanding the grammar of art and commercial cinema. They must respect and accept all kinds of cinema.
The biggest stories told by Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vyasa and William Shakespeare have been told in a thrilling manner. Our films must win the hearts and minds of non-Indian audiences too.
We are trying our best to connect to our kids, and help them understand the sensibilities of India, its ancient wisdom, stories and the art of storytelling for traditional audiences as well as non-Indian audiences around the world.
Finally, this vision of being a soft power needs a lot of research and new developments by all of us—filmmakers, educationists and institutions. It needs initiatives and funding from the corporate world and government agencies.
If we wish to be Vishwa Guru in global cinema and project India as a rich heritage, we have to work towards it collectively.
(As told to Zenaira Bakhsh)
Subhash Ghai Film Director, Producer, Actor And Lyricist
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 31 issue, 'Whose Idea of India?', in which India’s noted public intellectuals, policymakers, cultural practitioners, political leaders, scholars and economists write in detail about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future as we celebrate 80 years of independence.)