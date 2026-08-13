Parliament Productivity At 19% In Lok Sabha, 39% In Rajya Sabha: What It Means For Indian Democracy

Kiren Rijiju said Lok Sabha productivity stood at 19%, while Rajya Sabha productivity reached 39%.
Running Parliament costs an estimated ₹2.5 lakh per minute, translating to nearly ₹9 crore during six-hour sitting days.
PRS Legislative Research says Parliament must provide space for disagreements to be addressed through discussion and consensus-building.
Parliamentary disruptions have repeatedly reduced the time available for legislative business, with several sessions in the past witnessing significant washouts. The recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament was no exception, with low productivity in both Houses amid sustained protests.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Lok Sabha’s productivity was 19%, while that of the Rajya Sabha stood at 39%. Data from PRS Legislative Research, however, shows that several earlier sessions also recorded very low productivity, with some witnessing even bigger washouts.
The 2026 Monsoon Session
The 2026 Monsoon Session saw repeated disruptions over police action against students during protests over paper leaks on July 20.
The disruptions left little scope for legislative business, with some Bills being passed by voice vote without debate.
Major Washouts
This was not the worst-ever washout. The 2010 Winter Session, during the Congress-led UPA government’s second term, recorded even lower productivity. The Lok Sabha functioned for just 5% of its scheduled time, while the Rajya Sabha functioned for 2%.
The session was dominated by the deadlock over allegations surrounding the 2G spectrum allocation. The Opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, while the government argued that the Public Accounts Committee could examine the matter.
The 2013 Winter Session also saw severe disruption. The Lok Sabha functioned for 6% of its scheduled time and the Rajya Sabha for 19%. Protests centred on the draft JPC findings on telecom licence allocations, the creation of Telangana and the plight of people displaced after the Muzaffarnagar riots.
How Did Other NDA Sessions Fare?
Several sessions during the NDA years also recorded low productivity. The 2015 Monsoon Session saw the Lok Sabha function for 46% of its scheduled time, while the Rajya Sabha functioned for just 9%. The Lalit Modi controversy and the Vyapam scam were among the issues behind the disruptions. The Lok Sabha later suspended 25 Congress MPs for five days.
The 2016 Winter Session, marked by Opposition protests over demonetisation, saw the Lok Sabha function for 15% of its scheduled time and the Rajya Sabha for 18%.
In the 2018 Budget Session, productivity stood at 21% in the Lok Sabha and 27% in the Rajya Sabha. The Cauvery water-sharing dispute, Andhra Pradesh’s demand for special-category status and protests over the Punjab National Bank fraud were among the issues that disrupted proceedings.
The 2021 Monsoon Session saw productivity of 21% in the Lok Sabha and 29% in the Rajya Sabha, amid protests over the Pegasus allegations and the three farm laws.
In 2023, the Budget Session recorded 33% productivity in the Lok Sabha and 24% in the Rajya Sabha. The standoff involved Opposition demands for a parliamentary committee to examine allegations concerning the Adani Group, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks abroad and his subsequent disqualification from Parliament.
Cost Of Disruption
A frequently cited estimate, based on figures provided by former Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal in 2012, puts the cost of running Parliament at around ₹2.5 lakh per minute.
That translates to nearly ₹1.5 crore for every hour of functioning and around ₹9 crore for a six-hour sitting day when both Houses are in session.
The estimate was based on an earlier assessment by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in 2008. Although the figures are more than a decade old and may not reflect the present cost of running Parliament, they remain the most widely used reference point for assessing the financial impact of disruptions.
'Disruptions Can't Be A Parliamentary Privilege'
Disruptions have long been part of parliamentary politics, with parties using protests to highlight issues they consider important. However, former Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu argued in 2021 that disruptions cannot be considered a parliamentary privilege.
Delivering the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture, Naidu said disruptions of proceedings amount to contempt of the House and prevent Parliament from performing its constitutional role.
“Privileges are enabling rights of members to put across the views and voice the concerns of their constituents,” Naidu said, adding that these rights were meant to help MPs perform their duties effectively.
He argued that disruption prevents other members from participating, delays law-making and affects the functioning of Parliament. According to him, “functional legislatures and not disrupted ones” are required to effectively represent citizens.
Naidu also highlighted declining productivity in the Rajya Sabha. He said the House’s productivity, which had remained above 100% in several years between 1978 and 1996, had declined over time. He noted that productivity during 2004-14 was around 78% and had fallen to about 65% afterwards.
Growing Concern For Parliamentary Democracy
The debate over disruptions goes beyond lost hours and financial estimates. PRS Legislative Research has pointed out that Parliament is where disagreements are expected to be addressed through discussion and consensus-building. It noted that contentious issues are part of every democracy, but institutions must provide space for debate.
Naidu then urged political parties and stakeholders to introspect and work towards restoring the dignity and credibility of parliamentary institutions.
As disruptions continue to shape parliamentary proceedings, the central question remains whether Parliament can fulfil its constitutional role of holding governments accountable, making laws and representing citizens’ voices.