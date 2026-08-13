Mitchell Starc Equals This Kapil Dev Test Record, Makes History Against Bangladesh

Mitchell Starc etched his name in the history books on Thursday during Australia's first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. On the opening day, the veteran pacer became the highest wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket history with the dismissal of Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam.
The breakthrough saw Starc surpass Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath with a tally of 434 wickets in 106 Tests.
Most Test Wickets By A Left-Arm Bowler
Starc struck in the ninth over of Bangladesh’s first innings, having Islam caught by Nathan Lyon. The 36-year-old is now joint 11th on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in Test cricket alongside India great Kapil Dev, who claimed 434 wickets in 131 Tests between 1978 and 1994.
Most Wickets In Test Cricket
The Australian quick is now just six wickets away from breaking into the top 10. South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn currently occupies the 10th spot with 439 wickets from 93 Tests.
Before Starc achieved the milestone, Australia were bowled out for a modest 198. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud returned career-best figures of 6/55 as the hosts recorded their lowest Test total against Bangladesh, eclipsing their previous lowest of 217 in Mirpur in 2017.
Steve Smith was the lone bright spot for Australia with a gritty 71, while the rest of the batting line-up struggled against Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack.
After captain Pat Cummins elected to bat on a perfect Darwin day, a full-strength Australian side was expected to dominate a Bangladesh team that had been comfortably beaten by a Cricket Australia XI in their only warm-up match.
While Hasan led the charge with the ball, he received excellent support from fellow pacers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain, who claimed two wickets each.