IND Vs SL 1st Test: What Happened At Galle After Gautam Gambhir Inspected The Pitch?

Gautam Gambhir inspected the Galle pitch ahead of India’s first Test against Sri Lanka
Groundstaff used a lawn mower and roller on the pitch after Gambhir’s visit
Pitch conditions could influence India’s XI, with the team weighing spin-heavy and pace-heavy combinations
With the first Test between India and Sri Lanka only three days away, the Galle pitch has already become one of the biggest talking points. An unusual sequence of events unfolded at the venue on Wednesday, August 12, after India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak visited the ground to inspect the surface.
Sri Lanka were conducting a closed-door training session when the Indian coaching duo arrived at the Galle International Stadium. The pitch cover was briefly removed during their inspection and was put back once Gautam Gambhir and Kotak left.
What happened later attracted even more attention, as the main cover was removed again and groundstaff brought a grass mower onto the playing surface.
What Happened At Galle After Gambhir’s Visit?
According to a report from TOI, less than two hours after Gambhir and Kotak departed, groundstaff began working on the pitch. A mower was driven repeatedly across the 22-yard strip, before a soft roller was brought in. The surface was also left exposed to sunlight for a period before being covered again.
The timing naturally caught attention because the Indian management had specifically travelled to Galle to assess the conditions ahead of the opening Test. However, there is no indication that the mower's use was anything more than routine pitch preparation. The sequence nevertheless provides a glimpse into how closely both teams and the groundstaff are monitoring the surface before the first ball is bowled.
The pitch is particularly important for India because the visitors have several possible combinations available. The management is understood to be weighing up whether to field three specialist spinners or three seamers, with the amount of grass, moisture and expected first-day behaviour likely to influence the final decision.
Spin Or Pace? Galle Surface Could Decide India’s XI
Galle has traditionally been associated with spin, and the surface is expected to become increasingly difficult for batters as a Test progresses. That makes the pitch assessment especially important for India, who are without injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
India could therefore lean heavily on Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, while Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain provide additional spin options. On the other hand, if the pitch retains enough grass and moisture on the opening morning, India could opt for a pace-heavy attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.
The absence of Washington Sundar further complicates India's balance. Sundar is unavailable because of his hamstring injury, meaning India do not have the luxury of a spin-bowling all-rounder who can comfortably strengthen either department.
India did not train at Galle on August 11 or 12 and are scheduled to resume practice at 10am on August 13, two days before the Test. Weather could also become a factor, with forecasts pointing towards rain during the week despite clearer conditions at the venue on Wednesday.
The first Test begins on August 15, and with the pitch already receiving considerable attention, the final XI could ultimately come down to what India see when the covers come off on match morning. For Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, the question is simple but crucial: trust the traditional Galle spin-friendly conditions or prepare for a surface that could offer something different early in the Test?