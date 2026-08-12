'A Huge Hug' - Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Emotional Message To Lionel Messi After Father Jorge’s Death

Ronaldo sends Messi a heartfelt message after the death of his father, Jorge
Messi opens up about his father’s influence and their bond throughout his career
Messi admits uncertainty over his football future following the devastating loss
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may have spent nearly two decades at the heart of football’s biggest rivalry, but their latest interaction showed the mutual respect between the two icons. Ronaldo reached out to Messi after the Argentine superstar publicly mourned the death of his father, Jorge Messi, aged 68.
Messi had remained silent for several days following his father’s death before sharing an emotional tribute on Wednesday. Ronaldo responded to the post with a brief but touching message: “A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength.”
Ronaldo Puts Rivalry Aside To Support Messi
Jorge Messi passed away after a prolonged illness and had been a central figure throughout his son's life and football career. He managed Messi’s professional affairs and remained one of his closest confidants as the Argentine went from a young footballer in Rosario to one of the most decorated players in history.
In his tribute, Messi opened up about the enormous impact his father had on his life. He recalled Jorge taking him to training after work and being present for virtually every important match.
“You would take me to every training session as soon as you got home from work,” Messi wrote. “Obviously, you never missed a match. How you suffered watching me and how you enjoyed it, even though you never gave me many compliments.”
Messi also described the different roles his father played throughout his career, calling him “my dad, my friend and my representative.”
The Argentina captain reflected on the final years of their relationship and how difficult it was to continue playing while his father’s health deteriorated. He recalled waiting for Jorge’s messages after matches and eventually realising how serious his condition had become.
“Every time a match ended, I waited for and missed your message. That’s when I realised how serious the situation really was,” Messi wrote.
Messi Reveals Emotional Struggle And Questions Future
The tribute became even more poignant when Messi spoke about his father's wish to see him continue playing. Jorge had encouraged his son to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite his declining health.
Messi revealed that he had hoped to reach the final and win the tournament so he could share the achievement with his father.
“You kept asking me to play in the last World Cup,” Messi wrote. “I told you we were going to make it to the final so that you could travel.”
However, Messi admitted that the physical and emotional demands eventually caught up with him. He also revealed that his father’s death has left him questioning whether he wants to continue his playing career.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I don’t know how to move forward,” Messi wrote. “I only played football, and now I have quite a few doubts about whether I’ll continue doing it for much longer.”
Messi also expressed regret that Jorge could not remain by his side for the final stage of his career. “You were by my side from the beginning, and there was so little left until the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a little longer so we could finish this together?”
He promised that his father’s influence would remain part of his family’s life, particularly through the way he raises his children. “You will always be present, especially in the way I raise my children, because I teach and raise them the way you raised us,” Messi wrote.
He ended his tribute with an emotional farewell: “Rest in peace and watch over us from above, just as you did here. Thank you for everything. I love you, Dad.”
But at the end, on a day when Messi opened up about losing the man who stood beside him from the beginning, Ronaldo chose to respond with compassion and support.