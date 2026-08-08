Jorge Messi Obit: Lionel Messi's Father Who Shaped Legend's Football Career, Tragically Passes At 68

Jorge Messi, the father and long-time representative of Lionel Messi, passed away at 68 in Rosario following a long illness
He served as the foundational architect of Lionel's career, guiding his early move to Barcelona and managing his professional interests
Surviving him are his wife and four children, as the global football community shares tributes and condolences with the Messi family
Jorge Messi, the father and long-time representative of football icon Lionel Messi, passed away on Friday, August 7, at the age of 68 in a hospital in his native Rosario, Argentina. He had been battling a long illness.
Recent Health Struggles
Jorge’s health had been a private concern for the family in recent months. Speculation had intensified earlier in the summer when an emotional Lionel Messi broke down in tears after scoring during a major tournament match. Visibly shaken, the Argentina captain later deflected questions about the match itself, telling reporters that his tears had "absolutely nothing to do with football" and that he had been enduring a series of "difficult and complicated days".
As public scrutiny and rumors mounted surrounding Jorge's condition, the Messi family released a firm statement criticizing the lack of discretion from certain media outlets and appealing for privacy to handle the delicate medical situation. Despite stepping away briefly from club commitments to remain by his father's side during his final weeks, the loss marks a profound personal blow to the football superstar and his family.
Jorge Messi is survived by his wife, Celia Cuccittini, and their four children: Rodrigo, Matías, Lionel, and María Sol. Tributes and condolences from across the footballing world continue to pour in for the Messi family during this difficult time.
The Architect Behind A Legendary Career
While Lionel Messi's name is synonymous with global football greatness, the foundational architecture of his career was largely built and protected by his father. Born in Rosario, Jorge initially worked as a manager in a steel factory before dedicating his life to nurturing his son's prodigious athletic talent.
Jorge was the driving force during Lionel's most critical early years, famously relocating to Spain with a 13-year-old Lionel to secure his historic contract with FC Barcelona. While the rest of the family initially stayed behind in Argentina, Jorge provided the vital emotional and logistical anchor required to help a young Lionel adapt to life in Europe
As Lionel grew into a global superstar, Jorge naturally transitioned into his official representative and chief business adviser. He orchestrated major contract negotiations, navigated the complex financial landscapes of elite sports, and purposefully shielded his son from off-pitch distractions so that Lionel could focus entirely on his craft.
Despite holding one of the most influential positions in football management, Jorge maintained a notoriously low public profile, rarely granting interviews and letting his son's achievements on the pitch do the talking.