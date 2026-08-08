FVG Cup Guide And India Timings: Watch Barcelona, Nottingham Forest, Udinese Live

Barcelona, Nottingham Forest, and Udinese will play a unique 45-minute triangular tournament with penalties deciding tied games
The Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026 will be held tonight at Bluenergy Stadium, Udine
In India, the matches can be watched via official club streaming platforms such as Barca Play and Forest TV
The inaugural Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup, featuring FC Barcelona, Nottingham Forest, and hosts Udinese Calcio, takes place tonight at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, introducing a bizarre triangular format that challenges traditional football logic. It's unique, a novelty in the crowded pre-season calendar.
This fast-paced event comes with a refreshing competitive twist to the standard pre-season fixtures. Rather than playing a standard 90-minute friendly, these three teams are set to take the field twice in a single evening. Each encounter will last 45 minutes, with tied games heading straight to penalty shootouts to decide points for a final league-style table.
Scoring System: Three points for a regular win, two points for a penalty shootout win, and one point for a penalty loss.
When and where to watch the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026
The action-packed schedule unfolds in quick succession, and the matches should be over in the blink of an eye. That, however, doesn't mean there will be limited action.
Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026 Schedule
8:00 pm CEST/11:30 pm IST: Udinese vs Nottingham Forest;
9:00 pm CEST/12:30 am IST (Sunday): FC Barcelona vs Nottingham Forest
10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (Sunday): Udinese vs FC Barcelona
Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026 live streaming
For Indian fans looking to catch the Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026 action live, the triangular tournament will not be broadcast on any traditional television channels or mainstream local OTT platforms.
Instead, one can access the live stream by purchasing a match pass or premium subscription directly through the official club channels, such as Barca Play via FC Barcelona's YouTube Pack Premium or the Forest TV streaming service.
Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup 2026 Preview
While playing two opponents back-to-back seems highly unusual in the modern era, this format serves a vital purpose as clubs seek to address tactical formation, or the lack of it.
For Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, this is their first triangular tournament, and the occasion marks a return to Udine, where they last played a UEFA Champions League game in December 2005. Expect Hansi Flick to use this triple-threat tournament to test squad depth.
After this tournament, the Blaugranes will return home to host Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly in the Trofeo Joan Gamper, a traditional season-opening fixture, at the Spotify Camp Nou on August 19.
For Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner, the stage offers his Premier League squad a chance to test defensive discipline against top European opponents.
Meanwhile, for Kosta Runjaic and Udinese, hosting two historic football giants serves a dual purpose: acting as a major local celebration to promote regional tourism while giving the coaching staff a perfect opportunity to assess the team's tactical shape.
Nottingham Forest will fly over to Portugal to face Sporting CP at the Estadio Algarve to round out their summer training camp. And Udinese will shift their focus onto the domestic campaign as Serie A opening weekend looms.