TN CM Vijay Divorce Case Ends, Wife Sangeetha Withdraws Petition Before Chengalpattu Court

Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition; Chengalpattu Family Court formally closes proceedings after brief video conference interaction.
Couple’s marital dispute sparked political controversy, with allegations and legal challenges surrounding Vijay’s election affidavit.
Sangeetha withdrew her divorce petition against her husband, actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Friday, August 7, 2026. The legal move concludes the divorce proceedings she originally initiated in February 2026.
Chengalpattu Family Court Judge Sujatha formally closed the case after questioning Sangeetha. The judge interacted with her via video conference for 15 minutes before ending the matter, ANI reported
Divorce Petition
Sangeetha’s original February 2026 petition alleged the chief minister was involved in an "adulterous relationship" with an unnamed actress. She said she discovered the affair in April 2021, causing her emotional pain, mental suffering and a betrayal of marital trust.
The petition stated Vijay continued his association with the actress, causing Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to their children. She also accused Vijay of emotional withdrawal since 2021, verbal disdain and "constructive desertion", according to ANI.
Political and Legal Fallout
The legal proceedings began on February 26. The family court subsequently deferred the matter to April 20, three days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The divorce proceedings drew significant political and legal attention during the campaign period.
Perambur voter Venkatesh filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an inquiry into Vijay’s election affidavit. The affidavit declared that Vijay lent Rs 12.60 crore to Sangeetha.
The document also disclosed Rs 20 crore provided to a private educational trust. The Madras High Court dismissed Venkatesh’s petition at the end of April. The court stated a previously dismissed similar petition had already sought the same relief.
Vijay and Sangeetha first met in 1996. Sangeetha is a Sri Lankan who was raised in Britain.
The couple registered their marriage in the UK in 1998. They subsequently held a Hindu ceremonial marriage in Chennai on August 25, 1999.
They have two children, a son named Jason and a daughter named Dhivya.