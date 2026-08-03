Those Silent on TN Rights are 'Traitors', Says DMK Leader Maran

The senior DMK leader on Sunday said, "Those who merely point out irregularities in the exam process without demanding the complete abolition of the NEET examination system itself are traitors!" He also said, "Those who condemn the BJP's horse-trading while deliberately ignoring the disgusting horse-trading of TVK are simply continuing a pattern of betrayal!" "Failing to condemn the Tamil Nadu police who unleashed an atrocious crackdown on NEET protest students no less ruthlessly than the Delhi Police is the absolute pinnacle of betrayal!", he added.