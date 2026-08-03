Those Silent on TN Rights are 'Traitors', Says DMK Leader Maran

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has said that those who remain silent on Tamil Nadu's various rights ranging from the Mekedatu dam project to NEET abolition are "traitors".
In a post on 'X', he said, "Those who do not insist on canceling the #NEET examination system, but only talk about irregularities in the examination are traitors!' "Those who fail to oppose the Mekedatu dam, which sacrifices Tamil Nadu’s legitimate rights over the Cauvery river are traitors!", he furhter alleged.
The senior DMK leader on Sunday said, "Those who merely point out irregularities in the exam process without demanding the complete abolition of the NEET examination system itself are traitors!" He also said, "Those who condemn the BJP's horse-trading while deliberately ignoring the disgusting horse-trading of TVK are simply continuing a pattern of betrayal!" "Failing to condemn the Tamil Nadu police who unleashed an atrocious crackdown on NEET protest students no less ruthlessly than the Delhi Police is the absolute pinnacle of betrayal!", he added.
The DMK Lok Sabha member said, "When I read about someone who came to Tamil Nadu and took a political lesson, all this came to mind in a row! Oh my… so many betrayals!" Rahul Gandhi while speaking to reporters at Mamallapuram near here on August 1, said every single national party and Tamil party should defeat the Centre's attempt to pass the delimitation bill in Parliament, and supporting this legislation is a betrayal of the people.
Any political party or person who is supporting the BJP in its quest to pass the delimitation bill is betraying the people of Tamil Nadu, and history will remember them as the '21st-century Ettappan,' he claimed.
The 18th-century Tamil ruler 'Ettappan' became synonymous with betrayal as he was said to be instrumental in the capture and killing of iconic freedom fighter Veerapandia Kattabomman by the Britishers, he said.