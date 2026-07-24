Discussion on Mekedatu Issue: CM Vijay Received Official Invite from Karnataka, Says Minister

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth confirmed on Friday that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has received an official invitation from Karnataka and is likely to travel to the neighbouring state to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests.
"Karnataka extended an official invitation to the Chief Minister (Vijay) to visit Karnataka," Vinoth told reporters here.
It has been reported in a section of the media that CM Vijay is likely to visit Bengaluru on August 3. Vinoth clarified that the invite was extended exclusively to the chief minister.
When asked about the Bengaluru visit's agenda, he stated the objective is to "secure what is good for the people, what is good for Tamil Nadu." Addressing the contentious Mekedatu dam project, Vinoth reiterated the state's uncompromising stance. "We have always stated this until now... we will never allow it to be constructed," he asserted.
The official invitation follows recent diplomatic overtures from Karnataka's leadership. On June 18, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar publicly expressed his readiness to hold discussions with CM Vijay on the Mekedatu issue at any time, urging both states to set politics aside. Subsequently, on June 20, Karnataka Major Irrigation Minister Ramalinga Reddy reiterated this stance, confirming Karnataka was open to bilateral dialogue if Tamil Nadu was willing to come to the table.