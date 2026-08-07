'Every Drape Of Saree Tells Story Of Women’s Struggle, Empowerment & Pride': Raksha Khadse On National Handloom Day

Saree Shastra exhibition opened at IIC Delhi, showcasing India’s handloom legacy through diverse traditional textiles and craftsmanship.
Raksha Khadse highlighted sarees as symbols of women’s empowerment, dignity, equality, and India’s cultural heritage.
The exhibition pays tribute to artisans with textile displays, discussions, and live demonstrations continuing until August 9.
Saree Shastra, an art historical exhibition celebrating India’s handloom tradition, opened at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi on Friday to mark National Handloom Day. The three-day exhibition, organised by Shikha’s Kariigarii, showcases handwoven, hand-painted, embroidered and GI-verified textiles from across the country.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Hema Somanathan, President of the Indian Administrative Service Officers’ Wives Association (IASOWA), and K.N. Shrivastava, Director of the India International Centre.
Addressing the gathering, Khadse described the saree as a symbol of women’s strength and empowerment. “Every drape of a saree tells a story of women’s struggle, equality, empowerment, dignity and pride,” she said.
She said preserving and promoting India’s traditional crafts strengthens the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' by celebrating the country’s cultural diversity. Khadse also stressed the importance of promoting Swadeshi and supporting India’s self-reliant cultural traditions.
Threads Of Tradition
Speaking at the event, Hema Somanathan said the exhibition seeks to narrate stories of “strength, resilience and pride” associated with every saree, while highlighting the contribution of women to India’s artistic and textile heritage.
K.N. Shrivastava lauded the initiative for creating a platform to preserve and celebrate India’s traditional art forms.
Shikha Ajmera, Founder of Shikha’s Kariigarii added, “Shikha’s Kariigarii has had the opportunity to showcase its work on several platforms; however, getting the opportunity to organise this exhibition at India International Centre holds a very special place for us. It is not just about showcasing the brand, but also about paying tribute to the hard work, skill and craftsmanship of countless artists, weavers and artisans whose contributions have made India a global destination for textile heritage.”
Curated by art historian Aditya K. Jha, the exhibition will continue until August 9. Besides displaying textiles from different regions of India, it includes curator-led gallery walks, panel discussions, live hand-painting demonstrations by artisans and interactions with artisans and scholars.
History Of National Handloom Day
Observed annually on August 7, National Handloom Day celebrates India’s centuries-old weaving traditions and honours the contribution of its weavers and artisans. The day was instituted in 2015 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, which began on August 7, 1905, and encouraged the use of indigenous goods and industries.
India’s handloom sector remains a vital link between heritage, craftsmanship and livelihoods, with artisans preserving diverse regional weaving traditions passed down through generations.
The occasion serves as a reminder of the need to safeguard traditional techniques, promote sustainable textiles, support weaver communities, and preserve the cultural legacy woven into India’s handloom heritage.