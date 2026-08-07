'Every Drape Of Saree Tells Story Of Women’s Struggle, Empowerment & Pride': Raksha Khadse On National Handloom Day

Shikha Ajmera, Founder of Shikha’s Kariigarii added, “Shikha’s Kariigarii has had the opportunity to showcase its work on several platforms; however, getting the opportunity to organise this exhibition at India International Centre holds a very special place for us. It is not just about showcasing the brand, but also about paying tribute to the hard work, skill and craftsmanship of countless artists, weavers and artisans whose contributions have made India a global destination for textile heritage.”