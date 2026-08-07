On National Handloom Day, Gujarat CM Calls For Support To Rural Artisans

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked National Handloom Day on Friday by purchasing indigenous handloom products in Gandhinagar and calling for greater global market access for rural artistry, officials said.
Emphasising that handloom products reflect India's rich cultural heritage and form the backbone of the rural economy, Patel urged citizens to prioritise the purchase of such items to accelerate the economic upliftment of traditional weavers.
On the occasion of National Handloom Day, which is being celebrated with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Patel visited Garvi Gurjari in Gandhinagar and purchased handloom products, an official release stated.
Taking to X, the chief minister said, "It is Modi ji's resolve that handloom-handicraft products, which are symbols of our rich cultural heritage and the backbone of the rural economy along with artistry, should get a place in the global market." "Come, let us all prioritise the purchase of handloom products and thereby accelerate the economic upliftment of the rural artisans associated with this sector," he said.
Patel also interacted with the workers at Garvi Gurjari.
August 7 is being observed as National Handloom Day since 2015 in memory of the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 at the time of the country's independence and to ensure economic prosperity and respect for rural artisans and their families.