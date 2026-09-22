Howzat For Gold! India Women Clinch Asian Games Cricket Crown

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India retained the women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games on Saturday at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh powered India to 216/3, their highest total in the women’s Asian Games competition, before the bowlers sealed victory.

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Womens Cricket Team bags the first gold medal for India in Asian Games 2026
Women's Cricket Team bags the first gold medal for India in Asian Games 2026 | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India defended their women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games with a 147-run win over Sri Lanka

  • Smriti Mandhana scored 79 off 45 balls and shared a 99-run opening stand with Shafali Verma

  • Shafali Verma made 48 off 29 balls and later took two wickets in the final

  • Richa Ghosh struck an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls as India posted 216/3, their highest total in the women’s Asian Games competition

India won a second straight Asian Games gold in women's cricket after thrashing Sri Lanka by 147 runs in Tuesday's final in Nisshin. A record batting effort decided the contest.

PTI reported that Harmanpreet Kaur's side posted 216/3 — the highest total in Asian Games history — and then bowled Sri Lanka out for 69. The win gave India their first gold medal of the ongoing edition.

Sri Lanka were set a record target of 217 after Smriti Mandhana's 79 off 45 and a late burst from Richa Ghosh, who finished unbeaten on 49 off 22 balls, powered India past 200. Once India got there, the result rarely looked in doubt.

Sri Lanka's chase fell away in 15.4 overs as India's spinners ran through the batting order, mirroring the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

Also Read: Team India Unlocks New T20I Milestone But Still Behind Pakistan & Bangladesh

Mandhana Sets Tone

India made the most of the powerplay. After winning the toss, India raced to 59 without loss in six overs as Mandhana and Shafali Verma took charge from the start. The pair added 99 runs off 60 balls, with Shafali making 48 off 29 and keeping Sri Lanka under pressure through the opening stand.

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Indian women cricket team posing with their gold medals after beating Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 final - X/BCCIWomen
Indian women cricket team posing with their gold medals after beating Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 final - X/BCCIWomen
Indian players celebrate after winning the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Mandhana led the surge. She hit seven sixes in all and took apart the spin attack early, smashing Sugandika Kumari for back-to-back sixes in the third over — one straight off the back foot and the next with a slog sweep.

The next over brought more pain for Sri Lanka. Mandhana hit Mithali Ayodhya over extra cover for another six, and Chamari Athapaththu's fifth over cost 19 runs, including three sixes, as both openers dictated terms.

Also Read: ‘Kisi Tarah Izzat Bach Gai’: Fans Troll Shreyas Iyer’s Team India For Managing 2-Run Win Vs Japan

Death Overs Assault

India kept pressing. Shafali fell on 48 when she mistimed a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Chamudi Praboda and was caught. Harmanpreet, batting at number three, made 19 off 17 before she was holed out at long off in the 15th over.

Mandhana looked set for a hundred but fell for 79. She was caught in the deep off Kumari while attempting another slog sweep after setting up the innings with a clean, fast-paced knock.

Richa finished the job. She launched a fierce assault in the death overs to lift India past 200, striking three sixes and seven fours in her unbeaten 49 off 22 balls.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Woman Cricketer To Achieve This Milestone

Sri Lanka Collapse

Sri Lanka never settled. Athapaththu top-scored with 29 off 21 but got little support as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 69 in 15.4 overs. Indian spinners took control quickly and ran through the middle and lower order.

Deepti Sharma returned 3/6, while Shree Charani took two wickets. Shafali capped an all-round outing with 2/3 to go with her 48, helping India complete a one-sided final.

The result followed a familiar script. Sri Lanka had also lost to India in the Asia Cup final earlier this month, and Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 31 runs to take bronze earlier on Tuesday.

Also Read: Team India Creates History, Becomes 1st Team To Win 200 T20Is

Harmanpreet Reflects

Harmanpreet praised the side's unbeaten run after the match. "Before the tournament, we talked about staying unbeaten...playing to the high standards we set for ourselves. It's so satisfying to see everyone approach every game with such a positive mindset," Harmanpreet told PTI after the match.

She added to PTI: "Overall, the balance between experience and fresh talent was spot on, and everyone delivered when it mattered."

India had entered the tournament as overwhelming favourites and won all three matches dominantly. With the women's team delivering as expected, the men's team were also expected to defend their title.

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