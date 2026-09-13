IND-W Vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Smashes Fastest Fifty In Women’s Asia Cup History In Final

Shafali Verma smashed a 24-ball fifty, the fastest in Women's T20 Asia Cup history
She registered her third 50-plus score of the 2026 tournament, matching Chamari Athapaththu's record from 2024
Smriti Mandhana also hit her 36th T20I fifty as India reached 113-0 in 11 overs
Shafali Verma made a record-breaking start on Sunday, September 13, scoring the fastest half-century in Women's T20 Asia Cup history during the final between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Shafali brought up her 21st T20I fifty in 24 balls, surpassing the previous record of a 25-ball half-century held by Smriti Mandhana, who had reached the landmark against Sri Lanka in Sylhet in 2022.
Shafali reached the milestone with a four off Kavisha Dilhari, taking her tally to three 50-plus scores in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. She is now joint-first for the most 50-plus scores in a single edition of the tournament, alongside Chamari Athapaththu, who recorded three such scores during Sri Lanka's title-winning 2024 campaign.
Shafali has now also featured three times in the list of the five fastest half-centuries in Women's T20 Asia Cup history. She had previously scored 26-ball fifties against Nepal in Dambulla in 2024 and Thailand in Dubai earlier in the 2026 edition.
Fastest 50s in Women's T20 Asia Cup
24 balls - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka, Dubai, 2026
25 balls - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet, 2022
26 balls - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) vs UAE, Dambulla, 2024
26 balls - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs Nepal, Dambulla, 2024
26 balls - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs Thailand, Dubai, 2026
At the time of filing this story, India Women were 113-0 in 11 overs in the final, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the crease.
Mandhana also completed her half-century, reaching her 36th fifty in T20Is. She brought up the landmark with a four off Nilakshika Silva, slicing a pitched-up delivery towards deep backward point.
The boundary took Mandhana to her 36th T20I fifty, while India remained unbeaten at the top of the order as the final progressed.