Mbappe Brace Powers Madrid to 4-1 Victory Over Rayo Vallecano

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 September 2026 6:55 pm

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Álvaro Carreras was brought down, before Carreras doubled the advantage three minutes later following a quick exchange with Mbappé. Jude Bellingham then made it 3-0 in the 34th minute, finishing a Vinicius Junior delivery as Madrid produced a dominant first half. Rayo responded early after the break through Sergio Camello, forcing Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into several important saves as the visitors grew into the contest. Madrid eventually settled the match in stoppage time, with Mbappé completing his brace after an assist from Arda Güler. The win moved Real to 12 points.