Mbappe Brace Powers Madrid to 4-1 Victory Over Rayo Vallecano

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Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Álvaro Carreras was brought down, before Carreras doubled the advantage three minutes later following a quick exchange with Mbappé. Jude Bellingham then made it 3-0 in the 34th minute, finishing a Vinicius Junior delivery as Madrid produced a dominant first half. Rayo responded early after the break through Sergio Camello, forcing Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into several important saves as the visitors grew into the contest. Madrid eventually settled the match in stoppage time, with Mbappé completing his brace after an assist from Arda Güler. The win moved Real to 12 points.

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EPL: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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EPL: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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EPL 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid's Ibrahima Konate, top, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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EPL 2026-27: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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English Premier League 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras, bottom, is congratulated by Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Real Madrid's Federico Valverde attempts a shot on goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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English Premier League: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, center, falls on the pitch during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

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