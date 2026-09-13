Lionel Messi’s 19th Goal Not Enough As Nashville Snatch Late Draw

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Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw by Nashville SC at Nu Stadium in Miami on Saturday, missing the chance to close the gap on the Eastern Conference leaders. Nashville struck first in the fourth minute through Sam Surridge, who finished a move created by Andy Najar and Jeisson Palacios. Miami levelled in the 19th minute when Reed Baker-Whiting turned the ball into his own net. Lionel Messi then completed the comeback in the 62nd minute, curling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner for his 19th MLS goal of the season. However, Nashville refused to settle for a point and Surridge struck again in the first minute of stoppage time to rescue a draw. The result kept Nashville nine points ahead of Miami.

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MLS: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is embraced by a teammate after a draw against Nashville at the end of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS: Nashville vs Inter Miami
Nashville defender Maxwell Woledzi (3) and forward Abdul Shakur Mohammed (14) celebrate a goal by forward Sam Surridge during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS Soccer: Nashville vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot on goal ahead of Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Nashville forward Sam Surridge (9) scores a goal during the during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake attempts to stop a shot on goal by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS Soccer Match: Nashville vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Nashville in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS 2026: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Nashville midfielders Matthew Corcoran (16) and Patrick Yazbek (8) defend Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS 2026: Nashville vs Inter Miami
Nashville defender Andy Nájar control the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS Soccer Match 2026: Inter Miami vs Nashville
Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright (42) defends Nashville forward Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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MLS Soccer Match 2026: Nashville vs Inter Miami
Nashville forward Sam Surridge (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

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