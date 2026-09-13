Lionel Messi’s 19th Goal Not Enough As Nashville Snatch Late Draw

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 September 2026 7:27 pm

Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw by Nashville SC at Nu Stadium in Miami on Saturday, missing the chance to close the gap on the Eastern Conference leaders. Nashville struck first in the fourth minute through Sam Surridge, who finished a move created by Andy Najar and Jeisson Palacios. Miami levelled in the 19th minute when Reed Baker-Whiting turned the ball into his own net. Lionel Messi then completed the comeback in the 62nd minute, curling a left-footed finish into the bottom corner for his 19th MLS goal of the season. However, Nashville refused to settle for a point and Surridge struck again in the first minute of stoppage time to rescue a draw. The result kept Nashville nine points ahead of Miami.