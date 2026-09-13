Late Igor Jesus Strike Leaves Aston Villa Searching For First Premier League Win

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Nottingham Forest secured a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park, leaving Unai Emery’s side still searching for their first Premier League win of the season. Forest took control after the break and eventually found the decisive goal through Igor Jesus, who finished a slick move involving Morgan Gibbs-White and Yáser Asprilla. Villa had earlier ended their league goal drought, but their defensive problems resurfaced late in the match. Forest’s victory marked Oliver Glasner’s first Premier League win as manager and extended Villa’s difficult start to the campaign. The result also highlighted Forest’s ability to punish Villa when the hosts failed to turn possession and opportunities into a decisive advantage.

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EPL: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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EPL 2026-27: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Edward Alysson celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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EPL 2026-27: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest's Liam Delap, right, and Aston Villa's Aaron Wan-Bissaka battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest's Liam Delap celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2026-27: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye shoots towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa andf Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2026-27: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, right, and Nottingham Forest's Daniel Munoz battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Liam Delap, right, and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Victor Lindelof, left, slides in on Nottingham Forest's Xaver Schlager during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

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