Late Igor Jesus Strike Leaves Aston Villa Searching For First Premier League Win
Nottingham Forest secured a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park, leaving Unai Emery’s side still searching for their first Premier League win of the season. Forest took control after the break and eventually found the decisive goal through Igor Jesus, who finished a slick move involving Morgan Gibbs-White and Yáser Asprilla. Villa had earlier ended their league goal drought, but their defensive problems resurfaced late in the match. Forest’s victory marked Oliver Glasner’s first Premier League win as manager and extended Villa’s difficult start to the campaign. The result also highlighted Forest’s ability to punish Villa when the hosts failed to turn possession and opportunities into a decisive advantage.
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