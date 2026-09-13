Belloumi Brace Stuns Chelsea Before Joao Pedro Rescues A Point At Stamford Bridge

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Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Hull City at Stamford Bridge, with the visitors continuing their remarkable unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Morgan Rogers gave Chelsea an early lead, but Hull responded through Mohamed Belloumi, who punished a defensive error before scoring again to put the promoted side ahead. Chelsea eventually rescued a point when João Pedro equalised in the 66th minute. Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis played a key role during Chelsea’s late pressure, making several important saves as the visitors protected their point. The result left Hull with eight points from their opening four games, an impressive return for a newly promoted side, while Chelsea’s failure to keep a clean sheet continued.

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EPL: Chelsea vs Hull City
Chelsea's Reece James reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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EPL: Hull City vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Estevao, right, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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EPL 2026-27: Chelsea vs Hull City
Chelsea's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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EPL 2026-27: Hull City vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Pep Chavarria in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League: Chelsea vs Hull City
Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League: Hull City vs Chelsea
Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Jorrel Hato during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League 2026-27: Chelsea vs Hull City
Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Chelsea vs Hull City
Hull City's goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, right, makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League 2026-27: Hull City vs Chelsea
Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Hull City vs Chelsea
Hull City's Ellio Stroud, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Hull City
Chelsea's Morgan Rogers celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

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