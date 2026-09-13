Belloumi Brace Stuns Chelsea Before Joao Pedro Rescues A Point At Stamford Bridge

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 September 2026 4:48 pm

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Hull City at Stamford Bridge, with the visitors continuing their remarkable unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Morgan Rogers gave Chelsea an early lead, but Hull responded through Mohamed Belloumi, who punished a defensive error before scoring again to put the promoted side ahead. Chelsea eventually rescued a point when João Pedro equalised in the 66th minute. Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis played a key role during Chelsea’s late pressure, making several important saves as the visitors protected their point. The result left Hull with eight points from their opening four games, an impressive return for a newly promoted side, while Chelsea’s failure to keep a clean sheet continued.