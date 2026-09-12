Mayawati Targets Gen Z Ahead Of UP Polls, Says Anand Kumar’s Sons Will Not Get BSP Roles

Mayawati said Anand Kumar’s sons will not be given political positions in the BSP, including in the future.
She said Anand Kumar’s daughter Deepika Anand could take up party responsibilities after completing her law studies, based on her suitability.
Mayawati reiterated her opposition to family politics, saying the BSP must remain free of “familyism”.
Days after removing her nephew Akash Anand from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), party chief Mayawati has said the party is seeking to give Gen Z around 50% representation in its organisation, while directing workers to prioritise young candidates from all sections of society in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab Assembly elections.
In a X post, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the process of increasing Gen Z participation in the party organisation had been underway for a long time. She said the party was also working to prioritise young and hardworking candidates from the “Sarv Samaj” in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Mayawati said the move was aimed at strengthening Ambedkarite politics and constitutional values through the younger generation.
She also made a significant statement on family involvement in the BSP, saying the sons of her younger brother Anand Kumar would not be allowed to hold any political position in the party.
Mayawati Draws Line On Anand Kumar’s Family
Mayawati said that because she is unmarried, she had needed one of her siblings to stay with her and eventually chose her youngest brother, Anand Kumar, to assist her and handle important party responsibilities under her supervision.
However, she said it would not be in the interest of the party or the movement if members of his family were allowed to benefit from those responsibilities.
Additionally, a final decision was made by her that none of Anand Kumar’s sons would be given an opportunity to remain in the BSP and pursue politics in any position, whether small or large.
She added further, if Anand Kumar needed another family member to assist him in future, he could seek help from his only daughter, Deepika Anand, who is currently studying law. Deepika could be given responsibilities in the party in future depending on her “honesty, loyalty and working ability”.
However, she made clear that Anand Kumar would not hand over his responsibilities to either of his sons or, in future, to their children.
Mayawati in her post also mentioned that if his daughter is not ready to take up the responsibility in future, it could instead be handed over, with the party’s consensus, to another committed worker from the Dalit community.
She linked the decision to her opposition to “familyism”, saying she remained committed to the position taken by BSP founder Kanshi Ram against dynastic politics.
Focus On Gen Z And Young Candidates
BSP had been working to ensure greater participation of young people, particularly Gen Z, in its organisation.
She said the party wanted young men and women from the “Sarv Samaj” to be given priority as candidates in the upcoming elections.
According to her, the objective is to enable the younger generation to contribute to the growth of Ambedkarite politics and constitutional values.
She also asked BSP workers to select “good” candidates from all sections of society while giving priority to young people, including both women and men.
Recalling past BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh Mayawati emphasised that the party had worked on basic needs including roads, electricity, water, education and healthcare, along with government jobs, employment, schools, hospitals and urban and rural development.
Referring to the needs of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, saying schools, colleges, universities, hostels, training centres and parks had been established as part of these efforts.
She claimed that these measures had also helped reduce forced migration from the state.
Mayawati blamed “casteist” attitudes of rival parties for the BSP failing to return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2012, saying the party had not been able to form its government for a fifth time.
Warning Against ‘Paid Propaganda’
Mayawati also warned BSP workers against what she described as “poisonous”, conspiratorial and sponsored propaganda by rival parties, organisations and caste-based media and social media platforms.
She alleged that such efforts were aimed at preventing the BSP from forming a government in Uttar Pradesh and urged party workers to remain committed to the Ambedkarite movement.
Moreover, she also rejected reports circulating on social media that people expelled from the BSP for indiscipline or anti-party activities would be taken back.
Mayawati described such reports as “fake news” and said those expelled would not be readmitted to the party.