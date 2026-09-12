Beyond BRICS Talks: How Delhi Is Rolling Out A Cultural Tour For Foreign Guests

BRICS guests are set to explore Delhi’s crafts, museums, markets and heritage sites beyond the summit venues.
The proposed itinerary includes Bharat Mandapam, museums, markets and landmarks, though final plans remain subject to logistics and security.
The cultural tour aims to showcase India’s traditional crafts, political history, contemporary art and Delhi’s heritage.
The BRICS Summit in New Delhi is stretching beyond meeting rooms, with spouses and family members of visiting leaders set to get a look at the Capital’s crafts, museums, markets and heritage sites.
The three-day summit began on September 11. Officials are preparing a cultural programme for accompanying family members. The itinerary is still being finalised, but a visit to the Crafts Bazaar at Bharat Mandapam is expected to be one of the main attractions.
The proposed schedule is designed to show India’s traditional crafts, political history, modern art and cultural landmarks. As per reports, the list may include museums, shopping hubs and heritage sites across Delhi, though final movements will depend on logistics and security.
Crafts And Museums
The Crafts Bazaar at Bharat Mandapam is expected to be a central stop. It showcases India’s traditional arts, crafts and handlooms, giving visiting dignitaries a chance to see the country’s cultural diversity in one place.
As Network18 reported that officials are also preparing visits to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the National Gallery of Modern Art. The idea is to give guests a sense of India’s political history as well as its modern and contemporary artistic traditions.
The National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy are also part of the proposed itinerary. A special BRICS Bazaar is being organised on September 12 with crafts and products from BRICS countries, showcasing the cultural diversity of the grouping.
More stops are being lined up.
Lunch at The Lodhi is among the engagements under consideration. Jaipur House, which houses the National Gallery of Modern Art, is another planned halt in the day’s schedule.
The Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan is also expected to feature. Officials stated that the emporium may remain closed to regular customers for several hours to facilitate the VIP visit, with the spouses expected to arrive around 2 PM and stay until about 4 PM.
Markets And Heritage
Delhi’s Khan Market, Chandni Chowk and Janpath are among the places under consideration. Together, they offer very different slices of the city- from contemporary shopping and traditional handicrafts to the historic lanes of Old Delhi.
Heritage landmarks are also being weighed. Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid and the Red Fort are among the sites under consideration as part of the proposed city tour.
Officials have made clear that the list does not mean each location will be visited. The final itinerary will depend on the time available, weather conditions, security needs and the movement schedules of visiting leaders and their delegations.
Security Has Tightened
With several VVIPs in the Capital during the summit, arrangements have been stepped up along proposed routes and at venues. Delhi Police have deployed personnel, including officers in plain clothes, in crowded areas such as marketplaces to maintain surveillance without causing unnecessary disruption.
CCTV networks at markets and other possible venues are under close watch. Multiple quick reaction teams and Delhi Police personnel have also been deployed at key locations, while ambulances are being positioned as part of emergency-response plans. Officials stated that the itinerary may still change at short notice depending on weather and security considerations.
Cultural Showcase
The programme is meant to do more than fill free time. It gives India a chance to present its political heritage, traditional craftsmanship, contemporary art and the cultural character of Delhi to BRICS guests. The proposed route links handlooms and handicrafts at Bharat Mandapam with Chandni Chowk’s historic streets and the collections at the National Gallery of Modern Art.
If the schedule holds, visiting spouses will see a side of Delhi well beyond the summit’s formal venues. Even with the final plan subject to security and logistics, the cultural itinerary is being shaped as a broader showcase of the Capital.