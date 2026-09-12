NIA Searches 10 Locations Across J&K In Cross-border LeT Terror Conspiracy Case

NIA searched 10 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a cross-border Lashkar-e-Taiba terror conspiracy case.
Investigators are probing local Over Ground Workers accused of helping Pakistan-based handlers and infiltrated terrorists.
The agency seized incriminating material and is examining communication, financial, arms and logistics links.
The National Investigation Agency searched 10 locations across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in a cross-border terror conspiracy case involving Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba and local Over Ground Workers. The operation covered Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore.
As per Times of India, the searches were meant to gather more evidence and fix the roles of people allegedly providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists.
The NIA stated that incriminating material linked to the case was seized or secured during the searches. That material is now being examined and matched with evidence already collected in the probe. The latest action points to a wider effort to map the support structure investigators believe backed cross-border operations.
Case Origins Emerge
The case began in Srinagar. It was first registered at Police Station Zakoora and later taken over and re-registered by the NIA under Section 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959 and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.
The investigation started after the arrest of an alleged LeT-linked OGW at a naka point during the night of March 31, 2026. A hand grenade and live ammunition were recovered from his possession, the agency stated.
The probe then widened. The NIA stated that further investigation led to the arrest of Pakistani nationals allegedly linked to the conspiracy and helped identify the suspected roles of members of the local support network.
Support Network Probe
Investigators are now tracing the full network. The NIA stated that the probe has so far shown links between Pakistan-based LeT handlers and local associates.
Those associates were allegedly used for communication, movement and concealment of infiltrated terrorists. They were also allegedly providing shelter, carrying out reconnaissance and meeting other logistical needs.
The agency is examining the financial trail, communication channels and movement of the accused. It is also looking into the source and supply chain of arms and explosives to establish the complete network and the extent of its activities.
The NIA stated that it would continue its investigation to identify everyone involved in the alleged conspiracy and establish their individual roles. It also stated that further legal action, including arrests and recoveries, could follow depending on what the probe turns up.
Wider LeT Cases
The searches come as the NIA pursues broader LeT-linked cases in Jammu and Kashmir. On September 8, a Special Court in Jammu issued a non-bailable warrant against LeT founder Hafiz Saeed in a terror case linked to the alleged supply of weapons, funds and directions to terror groups operating in the Union Territory.
It was the second non-bailable warrant issued against Saeed by the Special NIA Court in Jammu in two months. The NIA described Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, as an “absconding accused” in a case linked to the arrest of Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat during a check at Pandach on the outskirts of Srinagar earlier this year.
A China-made grenade and 15 live rounds were recovered from Bhat. He was booked under the UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. The later investigation led to the alleged busting of a terror network and the arrest of several more terrorists linked to LeT and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), along with two Pakistani nationals.
The NIA told the court that Saeed was operating from Pakistan and providing weapons, money and directions to terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The court observed that his role had emerged during the investigation and that he was “allegedly involved in terrorism”. The latest warrant followed an earlier non-bailable warrant issued against him on July 8 in the Pahalgam terror attack case.