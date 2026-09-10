Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Says Terror Module Used ChatGPT, YouTube To Develop IEDs

The NIA alleges an Al-Qaeda-linked terror module used ChatGPT, YouTube and other digital platforms to research and develop IEDs.
Accused Jasir Bilal Wani was described as the module’s “in-house engineer” and allegedly worked on rockets, drones and explosive devices.
The 7,500-page chargesheet links the alleged conspiracy to the November 10 Red Fort vehicle-borne blast that killed 11 people.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that members of a terror module linked to Al-Qaeda’s Indian offshoot used ChatGPT, YouTube and other digital platforms to research and develop improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the months before the Red Fort blast last year. The findings are part of a 7,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA on May 14 over the November 10 vehicle-borne IED blast near the Red Fort that killed 11 people and injured several others.
‘In-House Engineer’ Used AI, YouTube For IED Research
According to the chargesheet, accused Jasir Bilal Wani allegedly used YouTube and ChatGPT to research rockets and IEDs and subsequently helped develop and test explosive devices. The NIA described him as the “in-house engineer” of an interim terror module of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), which is linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).
The NIA alleged that Jasir stayed at Al Falah University in Faridabad several times during 2024-25 to provide technical support to the conspiracy. The university came under investigation after three doctors employed there were allegedly linked to the case.
Investigators said Jasir was introduced to key accused Dr Umer un Nabi by Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather. The NIA alleges that Umer drove the explosives-laden vehicle used in the Red Fort blast, while Adeel supplied materials allegedly used in preparing IEDs.
The chargesheet said Jasir searched online for information on making rockets and explosive mixtures, highlighting what investigators described as the alleged misuse of AI and digital platforms for terror activities.
Drones, Forest Tests And Wider ‘Jihadi Conspiracy’
The NIA alleged that Jasir, Umer, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and other accused tested explosive devices in forests in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators later recovered remnants of the devices from some of the alleged testing sites.
According to the chargesheet, Umer also allegedly provided Jasir with two drones and instructed him to improve their range and payload capacity. The NIA said the drones were intended to carry explosives in attacks targeting security installations in Kashmir and elsewhere.
Investigators also alleged that Jasir demonstrated the fabrication of rocket-based IEDs during a controlled simulation conducted by the NIA.
The probe further found that Jasir allegedly purchased electronic components that investigators believe were later used in IED trigger mechanisms. The NIA alleged that Umer funded some of these purchases and used one such mechanism in the vehicle-borne attack near the Red Fort.
The agency said the explosive used in the blast was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) and alleged that the accused had conducted experiments before manufacturing it.
The chargesheet ultimately described a wider “jihadi conspiracy”, alleging that radicalised medical professionals were influenced by AQIS/AGuH ideology and worked together to carry out the attack. AQIS and its offshoots have been notified as terrorist organisations by the Union Home Ministry.