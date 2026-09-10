Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Says Terror Module Used ChatGPT, YouTube To Develop IEDs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that members of a terror module linked to Al-Qaeda’s Indian offshoot used ChatGPT, YouTube and other digital platforms to research and develop improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the months before the Red Fort blast last year. The findings are part of a 7,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA on May 14 over the November 10 vehicle-borne IED blast near the Red Fort that killed 11 people and injured several others.