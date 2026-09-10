Russian Military Planes Make First Foreign Aircraft Landing At Noida Airport Ahead Of BRICS

Noida Airport recorded its first foreign aircraft landing with three Russian military planes.
Russian aircraft carried advance personnel preparing logistics for Putin’s India visit.
Defence talks may cover S-400 deliveries, Su-57 cooperation and BrahMos expansion.
Noida Airport recorded its first foreign aircraft landing on Tuesday, with three Russian military transport planes touching down at the newly operational facility as India steps up preparations for the BRICS Summit and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit.
The aircraft landed at about 5.30 AM, including a Russian IL-76, as per India Today report. A Russian advance team and military officials were also part of the movement. The arrival stands out because foreign military aircraft visiting India have usually used Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The movement comes just days before the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Putin is expected to attend the summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11. That gives Noida Airport an early role in the logistics and security build-up around one of India’s biggest diplomatic events this year.
Airport Arrangements
The planes stayed put. All three aircraft remained parked at Noida Airport through Wednesday while Indian security personnel and Russian teams worked on arrangements linked to their presence, the India Today report said. The use of the airport appears tied to the movement and security needs that come with visits by foreign dignitaries.
The landing is also a marker for the newly operational airport. It has moved into the international spotlight soon after opening, and this deployment breaks with the usual practice of routing visiting foreign military aircraft through Delhi.
Defence Talks Agenda
Beyond the airport activity, defence cooperation is expected to take up a large part of the Modi-Putin meeting. The two sides are expected to discuss delivery of the remaining S-400 air-defence systems, possible Russian cooperation on the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter and the next phase of the BrahMos missile programme.
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has publicly indicated that military-technical cooperation will be a key part of the talks. “Russia is capable of fulfilling its obligations, and they will be fulfilled,” he said while interacting with the Indian media. The comment came in the context of Russia’s commitments on the S-400 programme.
India signed a $5.43-billion agreement with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 Triumf systems. Three have already been delivered. The remaining two are expected in 2026.
Russia is also pushing for deeper fighter aircraft cooperation with India, with the Su-57 likely to be watched closely during Putin’s visit. The talks may go beyond a straight purchase. India has increasingly pressed for domestic production and technology transfer in major defence deals, and Russian officials have acknowledged that Indian scientists and officials are interested in production technologies related to the Su-57.
BrahMos Partnership
BrahMos is another focus. India and Russia jointly developed the supersonic cruise missile, which is deployed across land, naval and air platforms. Moscow wants the partnership to move beyond its existing framework, and a broader BrahMos programme could meet India’s own defence needs while also helping its push to export military equipment.
The wider relationship is changing. Russia has long been India’s largest source of military equipment, providing fighter aircraft, armoured systems, submarines and air-defence platforms. But India has widened its procurement base, with the US, France, Israel and other countries becoming important defence partners.
Russia, meanwhile, faces strain on its defence industry from the continuing Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions. Against that backdrop, the Russian aircraft landing at Noida Airport goes beyond airport operations alone. It sits within a larger diplomatic and defence story as the BRICS Summit draws near.