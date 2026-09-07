Russia’s Lavrov Warns Of ‘Real War’ With West After Germany Blames Moscow For Leipzig Drone Attack

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of the “beginning of a real war” with the West after Germany accused Moscow of involvement in an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport.
Germany says intelligence findings point to Russian state involvement in the August 4 incident involving an explosives-laden drone, while Russia has rejected the accusation.
The dispute has further strained Russia-Germany ties, with Berlin taking diplomatic measures and Moscow condemning the allegations and Germany’s response.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected accusations that Moscow was involved in a drone incident in Leipzig, calling the claims unfounded, Reuters reported.
Lavrov has warned that Moscow is at the “beginning of a real war” with the West after Germany accused Russia of being behind an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month. Berlin said on September 1 that its intelligence findings pointed to Russian state involvement, while Moscow has rejected the allegation and accused Germany of fabricating evidence.
Reuters reported that the allegation concerns Moscow’s involvement in a drone incident in the German city. Lavrov rejected those accusations and described them as unfounded.
What Happened At Leipzig/Halle Airport?
Lavrov’s comments place the dispute in a diplomatic setting as Russia and Europe remain locked in wider tensions over drone incidents and security accusations. An explosives-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 4.
The explosive device did not detonate, and additional drones were later found. Germany subsequently concluded that Russia was responsible and said individuals involved were acting on behalf of Russian state agencies.
Leipzig matters as it is an important freight hub and has a role in supporting Ukraine/NATO operations.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said investigators identified features including the drone’s design, components, explosives and detonator that match those seen in other Russian hybrid operations and in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
He said the device indicated a “high degree of technical expertise” and careful preparation. However, the execution of the operation appeared to have been entrusted to “low-level” agents, as per a report by Associated Press.
Dobrindt told reporters that intelligence points to “people being involved who acted on behalf of Russian state entities,” though he didn’t specify which ones, as quoted by Associated Press. “Taken together, the police investigations, the pattern and intelligence findings prove a Russian responsibility for the attempted attack at Leipzig airport,” he added.
Why Is Lavrov Warning Of A ‘Real War’ With The West?
Germany’s decision to close Russia’s Consulate General in Bonn has drawn strong condemnation from Moscow, which called the move unjustified and criticised the grounds given by Berlin for the closure, as per Tass.
Lavrov said the accusations against Russia over the UAV incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport were “essentially the beginning of a real war”, in an interview with Vesti, quoted by Tass.
"Leipzig, the airport. They found some drone there. They said it was a Russian drone, and no one bothered to investigate. This is, in essence, the beginning of a real war. They expelled the Consulate General from Bonn, announced that they had terminated the agreement,” he was quoted as saying.
The dispute shows a sharp deterioration in Russia-Germany relations, with Berlin treating the airport incident as part of a broader pattern of suspected Russian hybrid activity and Moscow portraying Germany’s response as an escalation. The competing claims have yet to produce a mutually accepted account of who was behind the attempted attack.