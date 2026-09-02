Russian Skies 'Completely Unsafe' Amid Escalating Drone Activity, Warns Zelenskyy; Putin Labels Alert State Terrorism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned international airlines, insurers, and passengers against operating in Russian airspace due to heightened Ukrainian drone activity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the announcement during a televised address, terming the aviation warning an outright declaration of state terrorism.
Zelenskyy stated that while Ukraine does not target civil aviation, the widespread deployment of drones renders Russian skies hazardous for commercial flights.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned airlines, insurers and passengers against using Russian airspace, saying intensified Ukrainian drone activity has made the skies over Russia unsafe for civilian aviation. Zelenskyy issued the warning in his nightly video address and said airlines and other aviation stakeholders must factor in the growing drone presence over Russia.
“Today, we want to warn every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer, everyone who still uses key Russian airports: the Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.
He added: “Although Russian authorities are not properly announcing it, Russian airspace will effectively be closing. The war started by Russia is closing its own skies." Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by describing the warning as a threat and branding the comments a “declaration of state terrorism".
Drone Threat Warning
Zelenskyy said Ukraine did not intend to target civilian aircraft, but warned that the growing presence of Ukrainian drones in Russian airspace would have to be taken into account by airlines and other aviation stakeholders.
Ukraine poses no threat to civil aviation, he said, “but there will be drones in Russia’s skies and due notice must be taken".
He said Ukraine was issuing the warning to prevent civilian casualties and urged foreign governments and airlines to take the situation seriously. “We in Ukraine do not want innocent lives to be lost. That is why we are warning our partners: the safe days in Russia’s skies are over. It is important that this is heard by the ambassadors of countries represented here in Ukraine, as well as by ambassadors working in Moscow. Every one of them knows exactly what Russia’s war means for our country and our people, and they must convey this information to their capitals. It is important that the airlines currently flying to airports primarily in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other key destinations in Russia hear this as well," he added.
Putin rejected that argument in a televised news conference. “They are asking us to resume negotiations… but you don’t negotiate with terrorists," Putin said.
Airlines And Insurers
The warning was aimed at a broad set of aviation players. Zelenskyy addressed every airline using Russian airspace, every insurer and everyone still relying on key Russian airports.
He also urged foreign governments and airlines to treat the risk seriously. The message, in effect, was not just for companies but also for capitals that still allow regular air links to Russian cities.
Ukraine plans to widen that warning. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and our other institutions will provide international organisations with full information about the dangers in Russian airspace. Drone-infested skies are no place for civilian aviation," he said.
Escalating Air War
The exchange comes as Russia and Ukraine have intensified their long-range attacks more than four years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia has stepped up its air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.
At least 12 people were killed in Kyiv and the surrounding region during fresh massive overnight Russian strikes on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian authorities. At the same time, Ukrainian drone attacks have increasingly disrupted air traffic across Russia, with airports, particularly those serving major cities, facing repeated restrictions when drones are detected or expected in the vicinity.
Peace talks have made little headway. US-mediated discussions continue to falter amid worsening security conditions across the region. Even so, Zelenskyy said Kyiv could pause unmanned strikes across designated sectors if international allies request pauses during talks. Ukraine would ground the aircraft “for the sake of diplomacy, for the sake of negotiations… for specific periods of time and in specific destinations,” he said.