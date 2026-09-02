Russian Skies 'Completely Unsafe' Amid Escalating Drone Activity, Warns Zelenskyy; Putin Labels Alert State Terrorism

He said Ukraine was issuing the warning to prevent civilian casualties and urged foreign governments and airlines to take the situation seriously. “We in Ukraine do not want innocent lives to be lost. That is why we are warning our partners: the safe days in Russia’s skies are over. It is important that this is heard by the ambassadors of countries represented here in Ukraine, as well as by ambassadors working in Moscow. Every one of them knows exactly what Russia’s war means for our country and our people, and they must convey this information to their capitals. It is important that the airlines currently flying to airports primarily in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other key destinations in Russia hear this as well," he added.