Indian Citizen Among 12 Killed In Massive Overnight Russian Strikes Across Ukraine, Says Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed an Indian national was among 12 people killed in widespread Russian overnight aerial strikes.
A strike on a railway depot in Kyiv killed seven people, while strikes across the capital injured several others including a child.
Ukraine Air Force reported the attack involved ballistic, cruise, and anti-radar missiles alongside 218 drones and decoys.
An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in a large Russian overnight aerial attack across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. Dozens more were injured in strikes that hit Kyiv, Odesa and several other regions.
“Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. Emergency crews were still working at the strike sites, he said.
Zelenskyy said nearly 350 first responders were involved in operations in Kyiv and the surrounding region alone. The latest attack came amid a sustained wave of Russian strikes that Ukrainian authorities said had damaged homes and civilian infrastructure.
Kyiv Under Fire
Kyiv bore the main impact. The Associated Press reported that Russia launched a large aerial assault in and around Ukraine’s capital overnight into Tuesday morning.
The bombardment commenced around 6 pm on Monday. Ukraine's Air Force said that Russian forces deployed cruise, ballistic and anti-radar missiles alongside 218 decoys and drones, with roughly a third powered by jet engines. Kyiv and Odesa regions faced the brunt of the offensive, AP reported.
The strikes marked the sixth consecutive day of Russian attacks on Kyiv after an unprecedented stretch of air raid alerts began the previous week. Those repeated strikes included both daytime and nighttime attacks, extending disruption for residents.
Zelenskyy said residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the latest assault. He said a strike on a railway depot in Kyiv killed seven people. AP reported that in Darnytskyi district, seven people were killed, one person was seriously wounded and taken to hospital and two more people, including a child, were wounded at another site after an explosion.
Other districts were hit too. AP reported that in Holosiivskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire and one person was killed. In Solomianskyi district, a drone struck and damaged a residential building. Emergency workers rescued a man and freed a woman trapped under rubble.
Regional Damage Spreads
Damage extended beyond the capital. In Boryspil in the Kyiv region, a five-storey residential building was damaged in the attack.
Zelenskyy said 50 people were evacuated from the building. AP reported that emergency crews evacuated 48 people and rescued two from under rubble. Three cars caught fire in Boryspil, AP reported, while a truck caught fire at an infrastructure facility and damaged the building. A service station was also damaged.
The Odesa region also came under heavy attack. AP reported that regional head Oleh Kiper said civilian infrastructure was damaged and one person was wounded. Two residential buildings were damaged and a fire broke out at a sewing factory.
Russian forces also struck the Orlivka international ferry crossing on the border with Romania, AP reported. Zelenskyy said guided aerial bomb and drone strikes had continued against Odesa and the region since Monday evening. Thousands of families were left without electricity, he said, while power restoration work continued. He also said a border crossing with Romania and export infrastructure were damaged.
Ukraine’s forces stated that they destroyed or suppressed 199 aerial targets, including five ballistic missiles and 187 drones, according to AP. Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 28 locations, while debris fell at another 10 sites. Zelenskyy said the attack also affected Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipro regions.
Zelenskyy Response
Zelenskyy blamed Russia for deliberately carrying out attacks aimed at causing destruction. He also called for increased deliveries of anti-ballistic defence capabilities to Ukraine.
“I thank everyone who is helping make Ukraine more resilient,” Zelenskyy said.