IndiGo Delhi-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Alleged Engine Failure

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Goa’s Manohar International Airport after an engine-related technical issue shortly after take-off.
All 220 passengers and crew members on board were safely evacuated, with the aircraft landing at 9:51 am.
The incident comes weeks after another IndiGo flight reported an engine failure while approaching Chennai airport on August 12.
A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Goa’s Manohar International Airport on Tuesday after one of its engines reportedly developed a technical problem shortly after take-off. According to media reports, all 220 passengers and crew members on board were safely evacuated.
The IndiGo flight, 6E 2102, took off from Manohar International Airport at around 9:16 am. Shortly after departure, the aircraft reported an engine-related technical issue, prompting Air Traffic Control (ATC) to declare a “full emergency” and direct the aircraft back to the airport.
Flight Turns Back After Engine Issue
The aircraft involved, an Airbus A321-252NX, began its return to Goa at around 9:28 am after flying over the coast of southern Maharashtra. Data from aviation tracker Flightradar24 showed the aircraft turning back towards the airport at an altitude of around 14,000 feet.
The flight landed safely on Runway 28 at 9:51 am. All passengers disembarked safely and were accommodated in the boarding area, media reports said.
The flight was originally scheduled to reach Delhi at around 11:45 am. It has now been rescheduled for 3:30 pm, subject to aircraft clearance and operational requirements.
“A technical issue was detected, shortly after takeoff on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi today. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport. The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances,” an IndiGo Spokesperson said.
Another IndiGo Flight Faced Engine Failure In August
The incident comes weeks after another IndiGo flight reported an engine failure while operating from Kolkata to Chennai.
On August 12, the flight declared a “full emergency” shortly before landing at Chennai airport after its left engine reportedly failed. The aircraft was carrying 224 people at the time.
Most commercial aircrafts are cleared to make landings even after a single engine failure but repeated occurrence of such events would bring to focus the maintenance records of the airline. Indigo is known worldwide as an efficient and safe airline and these incidents may bring undue attention towards the Indian aviation sector which has already been questioned after the Air India 171 crash.
In Tuesday’s incident, the exact nature of the technical problem is not immediately clear. Further details are awaited.