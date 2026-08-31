Krunal Pandya Back On BCCI Radar for Afghanistan T20Is Amid Axar Patel's Form Slump

BCCI selectors are considering Krunal Pandya for India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting September 13 in Delhi
The RCB all-rounder is being evaluated as a like-for-like replacement for Axar Patel following the latter's recent downturn in form
Axar Patel struggled in the England series with an economy rate of 11.14 and recently lost the T20I vice-captaincy
Krunal Pandya is back in contention for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan next month, with selectors discussing him as a like-for-like replacement for Axar Patel. According to The Times of India, Krunal has returned to the BCCI’s radar as Axar’s form has dipped in recent months.
The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder is being viewed as an option because his skill set is close to Axar’s. That matters now as India prepare for a short T20I series in Delhi starting on September 13.
Krunal’s case rests on recent form as much as role fit. His returns in the IPL, both with the ball and higher up the order with the bat, have strengthened his push for a comeback.
Krunal’s India Record
Krunal last played for India in 2021.
He has featured in 19 T20Is and five ODIs for India. Across those appearances, he has taken 17 wickets, though he did not produce too many standout displays before losing his place.
After falling out of the side, Krunal doubled down on his strengths and developed into one of the best T20 spinners in the country, keeping himself in the selection mix again.
RCB Form Boost
His IPL numbers stand out.
Krunal, who plays domestic cricket for Baroda and in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, became RCB’s preferred option for the tough bowling conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His control, changes of pace and game sense made him a key part of that role.
He took 31 wickets across the last two IPL seasons at an economy rate of under 8.5. Those returns made him one of the important pieces in RCB’s back-to-back title wins.
The batting has improved too. In IPL 2026, Krunal scored 226 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 145.80. RCB trusted him with a higher batting slot more often and he repaid that faith.
Axar’s Dip
Axar’s recent returns have hurt his case.
In the T20I series against England, he took only two wickets in five matches and went at 11.14 an over. That slide has pushed selectors to look again at other left-arm spin-bowling options.
His batting has also dropped off. The last time Axar’s strike rate went above 130 in a T20I series was during the 2025 Asia Cup. He also recently lost the T20I vice-captaincy, adding to signs that his role has weakened.
Afghanistan Series Schedule
The series is close.
India and Afghanistan will play three T20Is in Delhi. The series starts on September 13, giving selectors a clear decision window as they finalise India’s squad.