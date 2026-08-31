'Lived It, Loved It' Fans Pour Their Hearts On Social Media As Lionel Messi Announces International Retirement

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Lionel Messi’s 20-year international journey with Argentina stands as one of the most remarkable stories in football history, spanning 191 official appearances and a record-shattering 112 international goals

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Lionel Messi Announces International Retirement
Lionel Messi in action for Argentina | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi has officially retired from international football, concluding a legendary 20-year career

  • In an emotional Instagram farewell, Messi shared his decision to step away

  • Tributes have poured in from around the globe celebrating his record-shattering legacy

Lionel Messi’s final chapter in the famous blue and white stripes of Argentina marks the end of a towering, two-decade era that fundamentally reshaped the landscape of modern sport. From his turbulent teenage debut in 2005 to carrying the heavy burden of a football-obsessed nation across 191 international appearances, Messi transformed from a prodigious talent into the undisputed heartbeat of the Albiceleste.

His staggering international haul of 112 goals and numerous records tell only part of the story; his journey was an epic narrative of persistence, survival against immense public scrutiny, and an eventual, glorious ascent to the summit of world football that included the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 World Cup, and a successful continental defense in 2024.

As tributes poured in from every corner of the global footballing ecosystem, the sports world united to celebrate a career that transcended mere statistics and trophies. Messi leaves behind an indelible legacy as a cultural savior who turned years of agonizing near-misses into an immortalized golden age for South American football.

In his touching farewell note, Messi looked back on the relentless physical and mental sacrifices required to maintain elite-level excellence for two decades. He spoke candidly about a career defined by fierce devotion, emphasizing that he fought and bled for the Albiceleste shirt long before the golden era of recent years when the trophies finally began to roll in.

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Whether he is remembered for his breathtaking solo runs, his telepathic playmaking, or his raw, unfiltered humanity in moments of defeat, his definitive farewell closes the book on an extraordinary chapter, leaving behind a nation forever grateful that a generational genius was, above all else, proudly Argentine.

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