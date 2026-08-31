Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

O Outlook Sports Desk 31 August 2026 6:54 pm Published at: 31 August 2026 6:23 pm Updated on:

Premier League champions Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Monday evening to face Aston Villa in their first away fixture of the season. Mikel Arteta's side aim to extend their strong start following an opening 3-0 victory against Coventry City, while Unai Emery's Villa seek redemption after a 4-0 defeat at Brighton

O Outlook Sports Desk 31 August 2026 6:54 pm Published at: 31 August 2026 6:23 pm Updated on:

Arsenal's Christos Tzolis runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Coventry City in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

Summary of this article Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Monday for their first Premier League away fixture of the season against Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta will mark his 250th Premier League match as Arsenal manager as the champions aim for a fifth consecutive opening away win

Aston Villa aim to bounce back after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening match Arsenal open their first away test of the new Premier League season on Monday evening when the champions face Aston Villa at Villa Park. The fixture pits the titleholders against the side that held the crown before them, with the two clubs meeting again in a match that matters early. Arsenal arrive after a 3-0 win over Coventry City in their league opener. Aston Villa come in from the opposite direction after Brighton & Hove Albion beat them 4-0 in gameweek one. The contrast is sharp. Arsenal have begun their title defence with control and confidence, while Villa are already under pressure to show that the opening-day collapse was a one-off and not a sign of bigger problems after key exits in the squad. All you Need To Know About Aston Villa Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Match Arsenal have started fast. Mikel Arteta's side have scored six goals, conceded none, won two matches and collected one trophy at the start of the 2026-27 season. Against Coventry, Arsenal also answered talk that they depend too heavily on set-pieces by scoring all three goals from open play. Related Content Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Aston Villa 1-2 Bayern Munich Highlights, Pre-Season Friendly: Kim Min-jae, Luis Diaz Guide Die Roten To Thrilling Win Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch? Aston Villa Vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs RS On TV & Online Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka both capitalised on mistakes before Martin Odegaard added the third. The finish from Odegaard was untidy, but the result was not. Arteta also hit a landmark two Fridays ago when he became the fifth-quickest manager to reach 150 Premier League victories. Another marker now sits in front of him. Monday night will be his 250th Premier League game. Arsenal have won each of their last four opening away fixtures in a Premier League season. They can make it five in a row for the first time in the club's 140-year history. The champions have also kept clean sheets in each of those four wins. Those results came against Manchester United, Crystal Palace twice and Aston Villa, which adds another layer to Monday's test at Villa Park. Villa need a reaction. Brighton dismantled Villa inside 31 minutes. Fabian Hurzeler's squad overwhelmed Unai Emery's men on the South Coast during the opening round at the Amex Stadium. A Victor Lindelof own goal and a debut red card for Joao Gomes sealed the 4-0 defeat. That result pushed Villa straight into the Premier League relegation zone after one game. It has also raised an early question over whether the defeat was only a blip or a warning sign after the departures of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans. Villa have moved quickly in the market. They answered by bringing in Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson in two marquee deals, with Jackson arriving as Ollie Watkins's successor. History provides some solace. The hosts defeated the reigning titleholders in their previous three Premier League matches in Birmingham. That run includes a win against Liverpool last season following victories over Manchester City during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns. This fixture also brings back a recent memory for Villa Park. Emiliano Buendia scored a late winner in this game last season, one of Villa's four wins from their last seven Premier League home matches against Arsenal. Arsenal answered a few weeks later with a 4-1 home win. Ezri Konsa is available. Unveiled on the Emirates pitch shortly before Arsenal crushed Coventry, £55m defender Ezri Konsa is available to make his Gunners debut against his former employers, but a spot on the bench surely awaits as Arteta sticks with a tried-and-tested defensive formula. The Arsenal boss did not rule out Bruno Guimaraes returning from a minor groin issue either, but Jurrien Timber remains out with a similar concern, while William Saliba is a long-term absentee because of a back problem, according to arsenal.com. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are both expected to be left out amid doubts over their futures. Martinelli has reportedly agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal before a record-breaking £55.6m move. Martinelli and Watkins will soon be rubbing shoulders in Saudi Arabia, as Emery confirmed the Englishman's departure on Friday, before Jackson's mega-money signing from Chelsea was officially announced. Jackson and Goretzka have been registered in time for the Arsenal game. Gomes starts a three-match ban for violent conduct, while Amadou Onana remains out long term with a knee issue. Villa are still waiting on two younger players. There were no updates on Johan Manzambi, who has a knee injury, or Brian Madjo, who has an unspecified problem. Neither is expected to return to competitive action before September. Possible starting XIs: Aston Villa: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Ruggeri; Bogarde, Kamara; Buendia, Barkley, McGinn; Jackson

Arsenal: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz When And Where Will The Aston Villa Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Match Take Place? Aston Villa will host Arsenal at the Villa Park, Birmingham, England on September 1, Monday. What Time Will The Aston Villa Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Match Begin? The Aston Villa Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026 Match has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST. Which TV channel Will Telecast The Aston Villa Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Match? The Premier League 2026-27 matches will be broadcast live on television across Star Sports network channels in India. How Can Fans Watch The Aston Villa Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Match Online In India? Fans in India can stream all the Premier League 2026-27 matches live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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