Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Aston Villa face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong on August 7
Villa head into the clash after back-to-back 3-1 wins, while Bayern defeated Jeju SK FC 2-1
Both sides are using the match as preparation for their upcoming Super Cup fixtures and the new season
Aston Villa and Bayern Munich will lock horns at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Friday, 7 August 2026, in a pre-season friendly to wrap up the Audi Summer Tour. Watch the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich football match live.
Both European heavyweights are entering the home stretch of their summer preparations, and this warm-up fixture is another opportunity to iron out tactical flaws before returning to meaningful competitive action.
The Villans fly into Hong Kong carrying substantial momentum after securing consecutive 3-1 victories during their Asian tour, most recently cruising past BG Pathum United in Thailand.
Unai Emery has efficiently managed his squad depth by heavily rotating a mix of established figures and bright academy players, such as young forward Brian Madjo, who has already netted four times this pre-season.
However, the Spaniard tactical mastermind faces a growing headache in midfield, as club captain John McGinn was forced off with a knee injury on Tuesday, potentially joining new signing Amadou Onana on the sidelines.
This match serves as an immediate dress rehearsal for the English Premier League side, who must quickly shift their focus to next week's UEFA Super Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain, a clash between the reigning Europa League and Champions League winners.
Die Roten, meanwhile, enter the match following a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Korean partner club Jeju SK FC (via Red & Gold Football), where academy graduates Felipe Chavez and Bastian Assomo grabbed the headlines with first-half strikes.
In recent friendlies, Vincent Kompany has experimented with his starting lineups, blending youthful energy with late-returning international heavyweights who are gradually building match sharpness.
The Belgian confirmed he intends to significantly increase the workloads of his primary senior stars, meaning figures like Kim Min-jae, Hiroki Ito, and Joshua Kimmich are expected to feature prominently for the German Bundesliga champions against English opposition.
The Bavarian giants have a slightly longer runway than their opponents, with another high-profile friendly against domestic rivals RB Leipzig scheduled next before they contest the German Super Cup showdown against Borussia Dortmund later this month.
Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly in the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can purchase a match pass to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.