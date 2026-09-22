India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: IND Beat JPN By 2 Runs In Final Over Thriller

India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: India face Japan in a historic first-ever men’s T20I on September 22. Follow live scores, wickets, updates and key moments from the Suzuki Cup clash ahead of Asian Games 2026

India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Japan produced a remarkable bowling performance, restricting India to just 32 in five overs. The hosts used spin for all five overs, extracting plenty of assistance from the very first delivery. The ball was gripping, turning sharply and making stroke-making difficult. None of India’s batters were able to settle or line up the spinners, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16 off 12 while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan made minimal contributions.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Sept 2026, 01:40:14 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: India Win By 2 Runs India beat Japan by 2 runs in a thrilling encounter at Sano.

22 Sept 2026, 01:25:42 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Sundar Strikes India tightening their grip in the game despite posting a low score. Washington Sundar strikes. Ibrahim Takahashi steps out and slogs towards deep square leg, but finds Ravi Bishnoi, who takes a comfortable catch. Takahashi departs for 4 off 3 as Japan lose their second wicket.

22 Sept 2026, 01:21:46 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: India Draw First Blood Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake pulls a short ball towards square leg but takes on Ishan Kishan’s arm. Kishan fires in a direct hit from the deep, catching Yamamoto-Lake short. Japan lose their first wicket in the opening over while chasing 33. JPN: 2/1 in 1 Over

22 Sept 2026, 01:16:47 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Japan Begin Chase Japan Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake walk out as they begin the chase of 33. Axar Patel opens India’s bowling attack.

22 Sept 2026, 01:09:40 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: India Post 32/4 Japan, take a bow! The hosts could not have asked for a better bowling effort. The entire team walks off celebrating after restricting India to just 32. All five overs were bowled by spinners, who found plenty of turn and grip from the surface. India struggled to read the spin and never managed to build momentum.

22 Sept 2026, 01:02:27 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Japan Maul India Finally comes an over where India didn't lose a wicket. Tilak Verma and captain Shreyas Iyer are battling in the middle while the Japanese are taking pride in mauling the World Champions. IND: 22/3 in 4 Overs

22 Sept 2026, 01:02:27 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: India 3 Down In 3 Overs Indian top-order crumbles in Japan. Benjamin Ito-Davis strikes to reomove Ishan Kishan. The India number 3 looks to go inside out but miscues the shot off the turn, with Makoto Taniyama taking an easy catch at extra cover. Ishan departs for 3 off 6. IND 14/3 in 3 overs

22 Sept 2026, 01:02:27 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Sanju Samson Departs Indians are clearly struglling against the Japanese spinners. They are too hot to handle. Ibrahim Takahashi strikes this time. Sanju Samson goes down the ground but gets a thick inside edge, with Benjamin Ito-Davis taking a simple catch at deep mid-wicket. Samson departs for 9 off 7. IND: IND 9/2 In 1.3 Overs

22 Sept 2026, 12:47:31 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls For Golden Duck Charlie Hara-Hinze strikes early! Abhishek Sharma nicks a top-edge towards short fine, with Shoma Sugaya-Slater running back and taking a fine catch. Abhishek falls for a golden duck as Japan celebrate a huge wicket. India: 7/1 in 1 Over

22 Sept 2026, 12:40:24 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: The Game Begins Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma walkt out to open the Indian innings. Charlie Hara-Hinze opens the Japanese attack.

22 Sept 2026, 12:29:43 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Stats Alert! Opponents faced by each Full Member side (T20I) Zimbabwe: 32 Ireland: 27 Pakistan/ Bangladesh: 21 India: 20 New Zealand, Afghanistan: 19 England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies: 18 Australia: 15

22 Sept 2026, 12:25:47 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Revisiting The Toss India won the toss in the historic one-off T20I against Japan and opted to bat 🚨Toss news from the 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈 🚨



Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and #TeamIndia will BAT first in Japan. 💪



Watch #JPNvIND T20I #SuzukiCup 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi! 📺 pic.twitter.com/f5eMqXmpYP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 12:22:31 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Match Update Updated Playing Conditions: 5 Overs per side 1.3-over powerplay Toss: 12:00 PM IST Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

22 Sept 2026, 12:15:36 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Japan's Playing XI Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming(c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore(w), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater.

22 Sept 2026, 12:15:01 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: India's Playing XI Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

22 Sept 2026, 12:03:00 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: India Win Toss India opt to bat, match reduced to 5 overs per side. “We want to bat first. It's a big occasion, and we know the friendship you mentioned, 75 years of friendship. So it's going to be an exciting one, and we wanted to explore the conditions as well,” said captain Shreyas Iyer at toss.

22 Sept 2026, 11:54:55 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: No Handshakes Yet! The game hasn't started yete but there has been no handshakes as well. So there's some hope. The final inspection is underway and we can expect the game to start soon.

22 Sept 2026, 11:44:32 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Food For Thought Every Full Member should be required to play at least two series against Associate Members each year. Such a provision could generate around 25 additional series annually, giving Associate nations greater exposure to top-level cricket.

22 Sept 2026, 11:22:10 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Next Inspection At 11:45 IST We have to wait a little longer as the next inspection will take place at 11:45 IST. Update: Next inspection will be at 3:15 PM local time (11:45 AM IST).#TeamIndiaInJapan | #JPNvIND https://t.co/IIc6yrBMp8 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 11:06:40 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: It's Football Time! With official confirmation on the start of play still awaited, the players engage in a fun game of football to keep themselves in the groove. Konnichiwa 🫡



Here’s what’s happening on the ground in Japan 📢



Stream Japan vs India LIVE on FanCode 📲#JPNvIND pic.twitter.com/X9xCCPz6nr — FanCode (@FanCode) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 10:50:16 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: First Look Of The Pitch Here's the first look of the pitch for the India vs Japan historic T20I. What would the ideal score if India bats first? The pitch for India vs Japan one-off T20I Photo: Screengrab

22 Sept 2026, 10:44:18 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: The Crowd Is Crazy The crowd is cheerful and excited but when will the game begin? We'll get to know shortly. Indian crowd at Sano International Cricket Stadium.😅🇮🇳



India vs Japan. First meeting. Suzuki Cup. #JPNvIND 🏏 pic.twitter.com/rRJFlFb9dv — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 10:37:29 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Still Waiting! It's been frustrating, isn't it? The Indian fans have been waiting for this historic T20I but unfortunately, bad weather is playing the spoilsport. The men in blue are chilling in the dugout while the Japanese are there out on the field warming up. However, the official confirmation about the start of play is yet to be received.

22 Sept 2026, 10:27:14 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Bright Skies Return Relief for fans and players alike! The ominous dark clouds that threatened to disrupt proceedings have cleared out, giving way to bright skies once again.

22 Sept 2026, 10:21:12 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Dark Clouds Loom Over! Just as players were getting ready under the morning sun, the mood at the ground has taken a sharp turn. Ominous black clouds have rolled in overhead, significantly driving up the threat of rain and throwing fresh uncertainty into the delayed toss and inspection schedule.

22 Sept 2026, 10:12:12 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Toss Delay Confusion! BCCI has officially updated that the pitch inspection will take place at 10:45 AM IST, broadcasters on-air are currently displaying a 10:30 AM IST graphic, leaving fans in confusion.

22 Sept 2026, 10:00:56 am IST 🚨 Update 🚨



Next inspection will take place at 2:15 PM local time (10:45 AM IST).#TeamIndiaInJapan | #JPNvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 09:48:02 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Toss Delay! The toss has been pushed back again. Match officials have scheduled a pitch and ground inspection for 10:30 AM IST.

22 Sept 2026, 09:43:57 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Players Warming Up Players are currently warming up under bright, sunny skies ahead of a pitch inspection.

22 Sept 2026, 09:38:18 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I Check Our Story on Team India's Record In Opening T20Is In Every Country:

22 Sept 2026, 09:21:59 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Washington Sundar Is A Fan Of Japanese Food Which authentic Japanese dish would you recommend for Washington Sundar? 🤔



Let us know in the comments 👇#TeamIndiaInJapan | @Sundarwashi5 | @CricketJapan pic.twitter.com/YjVK5nlnhk — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 09:09:46 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Shreyas Iyer On Playing Japan 🗣️ 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗮 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝘀



🎥 #TeamIndia have arrived in Japan and Captain Shreyas Iyer @ShreyasIyer15 is looking forward to the historic one-off T20I 🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵@CricketJapan pic.twitter.com/PZUo9kiCQ9 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 09:05:46 am IST 🚨 Update 🚨



Toss for the #JPNvIND T20I has been delayed due to a wet outfield. An inspection will take place at 1:15 PM local time (9:45 AM IST).#TeamIndiaInJapan — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2026

22 Sept 2026, 09:03:46 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Toss Delay! The toss has been pushed back owing to a damp outfield. Match officials have scheduled a formal pitch and ground inspection for 1:15 PM local time, which corresponds to 9:45 AM IST.

22 Sept 2026, 08:54:04 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: IND's Predicted XI India’s predicted playing XI vs Japan: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

22 Sept 2026, 08:14:21 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Squads India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam. Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake

22 Sept 2026, 08:12:19 am IST India Vs Japan Live Score, One-Off T20I: Streaming Info Live streaming of the Japan vs India T20 2026 match will be available on FanCode in India. The JPN vs IND T20 Suzuki Cup clash will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.