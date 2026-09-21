From Advani To Kejriwal, Who Are The VIPs Issued SIR Notices?

L K Advani, S Jaishankar, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Arvind Kejriwal are just a few among prominent voters issued notices.
Rekha Gupta and Election Commissioner S S Sandhu have had their electoral details validated after verification.
The Delhi CEO says a notice does not mean deletion, with voters given an opportunity to respond before the final roll.
The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi’s electoral rolls has brought several high-profile names into its verification process, with former deputy prime minister L K Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal among those issued notices.
The Delhi CEO’s office said 33.13 lakh electors have been flagged for discrepancies in their enumeration forms. A large number of cases involve voters whose current details could not be mapped to the previous SIR electoral roll prepared in 2002, while others involve discrepancies in names, ages or details of parents and other relatives.
The notices are system-generated as part of the verification process and do not by themselves mean that a voter’s name will be deleted. The Delhi CEO’s office has said no name can be removed without giving the elector an opportunity to be heard and passing a proper, appealable order.
L K Advani
Former deputy prime minister and BJP veteran L K Advani, 98, is among the most prominent names on the list. Advani has served as Union home minister and deputy prime minister and was one of the BJP’s key leaders during its rise to national prominence.
Advani, his daughter Pratibha and daughter-in-law Geetika were issued notices because their electoral records could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR roll. His son Jayant, however, cleared the mapping exercise. All four are voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.
S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who has headed India’s foreign policy since 2019, has also received an SIR notice.
Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, who are voters in the Sunehri Bagh area of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, were categorised as “unmapped with last SIR”, meaning their current electoral records could not be linked to the corresponding previous SIR records.
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar is another prominent voter whose name appears in the notice list. A former Supreme Court lawyer and West Bengal governor, Dhankhar served as India’s vice-president from 2022 until his resignation in 2025.
Dhankhar and his wife, Sudesh, whose voter records carry the address of the vice-president’s residence, were both issued notices under the ongoing SIR exercise.
Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also issued an SIR notice, but her case has already been verified.
Gupta, who became Delhi chief minister in 2025, was flagged over an age-related discrepancy in her enumeration form. A Booth Level Officer subsequently conducted physical verification, following which officials said her electoral entry had been validated and kept for inclusion in the final roll for the Shalimar Bagh constituency.
Arvind Kejriwal
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has also been flagged under the SIR exercise.
Kejriwal, a voter in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, received a notice under the “unmapped with last SIR” category. His wife Sunita Kejriwal, parents and son have also received notices on the same grounds, according to officials.
Kejriwal served as Delhi chief minister for three terms before losing the New Delhi Assembly seat in the 2025 Delhi elections.
Manish Sisodia
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and members of his family have also been issued notices.
Sisodia, a senior AAP leader and former education minister of Delhi, served as deputy chief minister from 2015 until his resignation in 2023. Officials did not cite a specific reason for his own notice, while his wife Seema’s notice referred to a “mismatch in her own name” and their son Meer’s notice cited a discrepancy in his parents’ names.
S S Sandhu
Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, a former bureaucrat who joined the Election Commission in 2024, also figured in the notice list.
His electoral entry was initially flagged over discrepancies with the previous SIR records. However, the New Delhi Assembly constituency’s Electoral Registration Officer later said Sandhu’s details had been validated and his name kept for inclusion in the final electoral roll after verification of the documents he submitted.
Vikram Misri
Misri, a career diplomat who became Foreign Secretary in July 2024, was issued a notice under the “unmapped with last SIR” category. He is among several senior bureaucrats whose electoral records were flagged during the exercise.
Upendra Dwivedi And Praveen Sood
Former Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and CBI Director Praveen Sood have also been named among prominent voters issued notices.
Dwivedi served as Chief of the Army Staff from June 2024 to May 2026, while Sood is the serving Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Officials said their records were among those that could not be linked to the previous SIR roll.
Kapil Sibal
Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is another prominent name on the list. A former Union minister and former Congress leader, Sibal has represented several political constituencies during his career and has been a senior lawyer in the Supreme Court.
Sibal and his wife were issued notices in the “unmapped with last SIR” category. Sibal has publicly questioned the process, saying he had old electoral records and asking why he had been served a notice.
Other Prominent Names
The list also includes former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, BJP MLA Bansuri Swaraj, former Union minister Subramanian Swamy, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.
Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s wife, Kalpana Das, has also been flagged under the “unmapped with last SIR” category. In Jangpura, notices were also issued to senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, psychologist and social theorist Ashis Nandy and communications consultant Dilip Cherian.
Bibek Debroy’s Name Also Appears
The name of late economist Bibek Debroy, who died in November 2024, has also appeared in the flagged list. His record was marked “unmapped with last SIR” despite officials being aware of his death.
The Delhi CEO’s office said certain names of public figures and other previously flagged entries were required to remain in the draft roll during the claims and objections period so that relevant documents could be collected. Officials said Debroy’s name would be excluded from the final roll.
What Happens To The Notices?
For the people on the list, as with other flagged voters, the notice is part of the verification process rather than an order deleting their names.
Voters can submit replies and supporting documents to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer. The claims and objections process is scheduled to run until September 30, while cases involving notices are to be disposed of by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.
The scale of the list has drawn attention precisely because it includes politicians, senior bureaucrats, constitutional functionaries, lawyers and other public figures. But election authorities maintain that the same automated verification process applies to flagged voters regardless of their public profile.