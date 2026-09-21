R.N. Kao: The Spy Chief Behind Dharma Productions’ New Film

From Benares To The Intelligence Bureau

Rameshwar Nath Kao was born on 10 May 1918 in Benares, in what was then the United Provinces of British India, into a Kashmiri Brahmin family. He studied English literature, history and Persian at the University of Lucknow and took a master's degree at Allahabad, before joining the Indian Imperial Police around 1939–40. His deputation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) soon after independence set the course for the rest of his life. There, he built a reputation quietly, including a stint managing VIP security around Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is said to have personally valued him for sensitive assignments that fell outside the remit of ordinary police or military channels.