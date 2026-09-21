Bihar Minister Calls Jamui Molestation Case ‘Sporadic Incident’, Assures Strict Action

Bihar Rural Development, Information and Public Relations Minister Shravan Kumar on Monday described the alleged molestation of two minors in Jamui as a “sporadic incident” and assured that those responsible would face strict action.
Speaking to reporters in Patna, Kumar said the state government was monitoring such incidents and would not allow offenders to evade the law.
“The world is not entirely free of crime. Sporadic incidents keep happening. The government has its eye on these sporadic incidents. Those who commit such acts cannot escape in Bihar. Strict action has been taken against them in the past as well,” the minister said.
Jamui Incident
His remarks came after videos showing a Class 10 boy and girl being allegedly harassed by a group of men in Jamui surfaced online.
Police have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions. A special investigation team has been formed and three accused have been arrested, according to police.
The incident reportedly took place around 7 pm on September 19 when the two minors, who are friends, had gone to the area after attending coaching classes.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier demanded that everyone seen in the videos be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, while questioning the Bihar government over the safety of girls in public spaces.
SIT Formed
According to the Hindustan Times, Jamui Superintendent of Police Dayal said the police became aware of the incident after the videos circulated online. The SP added that the two students had gone to the area to take photographs after attending coaching classes. An FIR was subsequently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections.
Although no accused was named in the FIR, police identified six to seven people seen in the videos during the investigation. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed and three accused have been arrested, police said.
The videos show a group surrounding the two minors, with several men confronting the girl. In one clip, a man whose face is covered appears to physically restrain and grope her as she resists.