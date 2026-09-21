BJP Legislators Sing Full Vande Mataram In Karnataka Assembly, Council To Protest Two-Stanza Order

BJP legislators in the Karnataka Assembly and Legislative Council sang the full version of Vande Mataram on Monday
The protest targeted the state government’s September 8 order restricting the song to two stanzas at official functions
The row came on the first day of a three-day special session in Bengaluru on the Kasturirangan Report and drought situation
BJP legislators in the Karnataka Assembly and Legislative Council sang the full version of Vande Mataram on Monday to protest the state government’s order restricting its rendition to two stanzas at official functions.
The dispute broke out on Monday, the opening day of a three-day special session on the Kasturirangan Report and the state’s drought situation. On September 8, Karnataka ordered that only two stanzas of the national song be sung at state government functions and official ceremonies. That move followed the Centre’s Act on the rendition of Vande Mataram.
At the beginning of the day’s proceedings, all legislators rose to render Vande Mataram. After the first two stanzas, Assembly Speaker G S Patil and ruling Congress members read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.
BJP and JD(S) members kept going in the House, with some assistance. Suresh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, B Y Vijayendra and a few others sang from memory, while most Opposition legislators used printed copies to join in the Assembly.
Council And Backlash
In the Legislative Council, BJP and JD(S) members continued reciting Vande Mataram even after the treasury benches ended the rendition after the first two paragraphs.
The Opposition BJP attacked the order. Legislators, including S N Channabasappa had raised the matter several times, among them at a recent event in Shivamogga attended by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Other BJP leaders also criticised the decision to sing only two paragraphs.