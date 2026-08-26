Will Karnataka Get A Woman Minister? DK Shivakumar Reacts To Cabinet Criticism

DK Shivakumar says Karnataka will get a woman minister within days.
The 33-member Karnataka Council of Ministers currently has no woman minister.
Gayathri Shanthegowda was left out of the Cabinet expansion despite being the only woman on the approved list.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state will “definitely” have a woman minister soon, probably in the next 2-3 days, responding to criticism over the absence of women from his Cabinet. Speaking at the India Today Karnataka Roundtable, Shivakumar said a name had already been cleared but an issue had arisen at the last moment. He did not disclose the name of the woman who could be inducted.
The assurance comes after the Congress government expanded the Council of Ministers on August 3, when 19 ministers were sworn in. The expansion took the strength of the Council to 33, leaving one berth vacant. The Cabinet currently has no woman minister. MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda, the only woman among the 20 names cleared by the Congress high command, was left out of the final swearing-in, leaving the Council without a woman minister.
Shivakumar's statement suggests that the remaining berth could now be used to bring a woman into the ministry.
Why does Karnataka have no woman minister?
The absence of a woman followed a last-minute change to the approved list. Twenty names had initially been cleared, including Gayathri Shanthegowda, but only 19 ministers eventually took oath, India Today reported.
The reason for her exclusion was not officially spelt out. However, reports at the time pointed to differences within the Congress over her candidature. Hindustan Times reported that people familiar with the matter said Gayathri was kept out after former chief minister Siddaramaiah raised concerns that he had not been consulted on her appointment.
India Today also reported that former minister Umashree was backed by Siddaramaiah for the women's berth. Both Shanthegowda and Umashree are from the OBC community, while Umashree has previously served as a minister.
The issue remained unresolved even after portfolios were allocated to the 19 new ministers. India Today reported on August 13 that the Council had 33 members, with one berth still vacant and no woman in the ministry.
Shivakumar's statement on Wednesday gives the first clear timeframe for filling the vacancy. He said the government would have a woman minister within days, although he has not disclosed who will get the berth.
What did Siddaramaiah say about representation?
Separately, Siddaramaiah, speaking at a seminar on internal reservation in Bengaluru on Wednesday, defended his record on reservation and social justice.
Siddaramaiah referred to the decision to make G Parameshwara Deputy Chief Minister. “Do you know who made Parameshwara Deputy CM in the present government?” he said, adding that several people had been considered for the post but that he had argued for giving one person the opportunity.
Siddaramaiah also spoke about reservation in promotions, recalling that his government had formed a committee under then Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha, received its report and implemented the recommendations through legislation. He said the legislation was challenged in court but that the government ultimately prevailed, and said that Karnataka was the only state with reservation in promotion.
Siddaramaiah also said he would speak to Shivakumar about internal reservation and expressed confidence that the chief minister would listen to him. He said he would continue to stand for internal reservation and social justice even though he was no longer the head of the government.
For Shivakumar, the immediate issue is the vacant ministerial berth. His latest assurance puts a two-to-three-day timeframe on the appointment, but the government has yet to announce who will take the post.
For now, Karnataka's 33-member Council of Ministers remains without a woman, with Shivakumar yet to announce who will fill the vacant berth.