Rajasthan HC Row: SC Judge Mehta Seeks Removal Of Acting CJ Sharma

Appeals concerning a batch of what Mehta described as “priceless lands” in Udaipur were shifted to a Jaipur seat bench headed by Sharma. This transfer violated an earlier judicial view that cases falling within the jurisdiction of the principal bench in Jodhpur could not move to Jaipur. Mehta also pointed to the counsel appearing for one of the parties, alleging that Sharma was “espousing the elevation” of the lawyer’s daughter-in-law to the Rajasthan High Court.